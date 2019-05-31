Settlement building game The Colonists has officially released for Linux

Love building up a city and watching it all come to life? Good news for you then, as The Colonists has now been released for Linux. Set in the far future, you follow a group of self-replicating robots that have escaped from Earth. As they search for somewhere to call home, they're also trying to achieve their dream goal: to become human.

Features:

A relaxing, engrossing settlement building game

Three Ages of technology — progress from dirt roads to a busy train network!

Clear and helpful early levels to get you started

Sandbox Mode for freeform play without constraints

A choice of Peaceful or Combat mission tracks

Love the idea of this one and I do enjoy a good city-builder, so hopefully I will be taking a look sometime. The Linux release comes after it's had numerous large updates to the game including Steam Workshop support, a Map Editor and plenty more so we're getting the best of it!

You can find it on Humble Store and Steam, although it's also on GOG they have no Linux build yet.