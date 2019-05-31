We're live now on Twitch!
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page!

Settlement building game The Colonists has officially released for Linux

Posted by , | Views: 2,386

Love building up a city and watching it all come to life? Good news for you then, as The Colonists has now been released for Linux. Set in the far future, you follow a group of self-replicating robots that have escaped from Earth. As they search for somewhere to call home, they're also trying to achieve their dream goal: to become human.

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Show & Accept Cookies   Direct Link

Features:

  • A relaxing, engrossing settlement building game
  • Three Ages of technology — progress from dirt roads to a busy train network!
  • Clear and helpful early levels to get you started
  • Sandbox Mode for freeform play without constraints
  • A choice of Peaceful or Combat mission tracks

Love the idea of this one and I do enjoy a good city-builder, so hopefully I will be taking a look sometime. The Linux release comes after it's had numerous large updates to the game including Steam Workshop support, a Map Editor and plenty more so we're getting the best of it!

You can find it on Humble Store and Steam, although it's also on GOG they have no Linux build yet.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
7 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
5 comments

Zlopez 31 May 2019 at 11:39 am UTC
  • Supporter
This looks like a very relaxing Settlers like game.
TheSHEEEP 31 May 2019 at 12:14 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Has sheep.
Obviously a great game.
tuxintuxedo 31 May 2019 at 3:29 pm UTC
View PC info
Just found this a few days ago, but was sad they didn't have a Linux version. Great news.
14 31 May 2019 at 9:56 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
I'm more interested than normal since I've been playing colony games a lot lately. The Colonists looks pretty sweet.
razing32 31 May 2019 at 10:28 pm UTC
View PC info
I like how calm the music is as the robots are slaughtering each other.
Also they invented warfare and murdering each other - how much more human can you get
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

Due to spam you need to Register and Login to comment.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc