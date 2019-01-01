Some Linux games we’re excited to see in 2019, a list to keep you going

Now that 2019 is here, let’s take a look at what interesting games Linux fans can expect to see across this year.

Grab a coffee, wipe away that new-year hangover from the wild party you had and take a look at just a small selection of what’s to come. We have a pretty mixed selection here, hopefully it will serve as a nice reminder for some titles perhaps you had missed being announced last year.

Xenosis: Alien Infection - NerdRage Studios

"You are a deep space salvage hunter who discovers the remains of the Starship Carpathian, thought to have been destroyed 50 years ago. You’ve hit the jackpot. The data core housed in the ship’s AI will be worth a lifetime of credits on the Black Market, so you dock with the ship to retrieve it."

Jon Shafer's At the Gates - Conifer Games

“At the Gates is an indie strategy game from Jon Shafer, designer of Civilization 5. You are a dark age lord building a kingdom to replace the crumbling Roman Empire. Manage your clans, explore the landscape around you, harvest its resources, and build a mighty economic and military machine.”

Tropico 6 - Limbic Entertainment

“For the first time in the series, manage extensive archipelagos, build bridges to connect your islands and use new means of transportation and infrastructure. Send your Tropicans on raids to steal the wonders of the world, including the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower. Customize your palace at will and give election speeches from your balcony, to win the favor of your subjects.”

Stoneshard - Ink Stains Games

“Stoneshard is a turn-based RPG about exploring a vast, procedurally-generated medieval world, managing your own caravan and surviving by managing both physical wounds and trying to stay sane. Embark on an epic journey and decide the fate of a kingdom in this grim adventure!”

Beyond Blue - E-Line Media

“Set in the near future, players will explore the mysteries of our ocean through the eyes of Mirai, the lead on a newly formed research team that will use groundbreaking technologies to see, hear, and sense the ocean in a more meaningful way than has ever been attempted. The game will feature evocative narrative elements, exploration of this untouched world, and adventure that challenges the player to make high-stakes decisions during the crew’s expedition.”

Voxel Tycoon - Voxel Tycoon

"Voxel Tycoon — a tycoon strategy game about transportation, building complex factories, and mining in a beautiful voxel landscapes."

Eastshade - Eastshade Studios

"You are a travelling painter, exploring the island of Eastshade. Capture the world on canvas using your artist’s easel. Talk to the inhabitants to learn about their lives. Make friends and help those in need. Visit cities, scale summits, unearth mysteries, and discover forgotten places!"

The First Men - Pera Games

“A real-time 4x strategy in a fantasy world. Customize your Adam and Eve, go head-to-head with other races while conducting diplomacy, waging war, and advancing The First Men.”

Godhood - Abbey Games

"As a newborn deity, create and grow your own religion by careful management of your followers. Guide your disciples into the Sacrament as rival deities and their followers contest your claim to power and glory."

Imperator: Rome - Paradox Development Studio

“Imperator: Rome is the newest grand strategy title from Paradox Development Studio. Set in the tumultuous centuries from Alexander’s Successor Empires in the East to the foundation of the Roman Empire.”

Starmancer - Ominux Games

“Starmancer is a Dwarf Fortress inspired space station building game. After a catastrophe on Earth, humanity launches the Starmancer Initiative in a desperate attempt to seek refuge among the stars. Your task as a Starmancer is to construct and manage a colony capable of sustaining human life.”

Monster Crown - Studio Aurum

“Monster Crown - Dark Monster Catching Game with True Crossbreeds Featuring a brand new dynamic breeding system and a deep story in a world filled to the brim with optional content. Offer contracts to dangerous beasts and breed them to create new species.”

Jupiter Hell - ChaosForge

“Jupiter Hell is a classic turn-based roguelike set in a 90's flavored sci-fi universe. Rip and tear zombies, demons and unmentionable monstrosities, using shotguns, chainguns and the trusty chainsaw, to the shine of CRT monitors and the tune of heavy metal!”

We Happy Few - Compulsion Games

“We Happy Few is the tale of a plucky bunch of moderately terrible people trying to escape from a lifetime of cheerful denial in the city of Wellington Wells. In this alternative 1960s England, conformity is key. You’ll have to fight or blend in with the drug-addled inhabitants, most of whom don’t take kindly to people who won’t abide by their not-so-normal rules.”

Life is Strange 2 - Feral Interactive Linux port

“Two brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz, are forced to run away from home after a tragic incident in Seattle. In fear of the police, Sean & Daniel head to Mexico while attempting to conceal a sudden & mysterious supernatural power.”

Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass - Croteam

“Developed by true shooter veterans in Croteam, Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass reignites the classic series by improving on the old-school formula. Enjoy the high-adrenaline action combat with an unbelievably destructive arsenal and experience Sam's iconic enemy-annihilating circle-strafing and backpedaling dance-routine on an even bigger scale.”

Mosaic - Krillbite Studio

“Mosaic is a 3D adventure game with 2D puzzle elements.

From the creators of Among the Sleep, Krillbite Studio is going from horrors of childhood to the dreadful horrors of adult life.”

Krillbite are keen to mention Mosaic is not a horror game.

DiRT 4 - Feral Interactive Linux port

“With DiRT 4, Codemasters have sought to combine the levels of thrill and realism from last year’s DiRT Rally with the fearless excitement, accessibility and adrenaline-fuelled races previously seen in its critically acclaimed prequels DiRT 2 and DiRT 3.”

Pathway - Robotality

“Pathway is a strategy adventure game featuring turn-based combat and unique story encounters. Explore temples, tombs and the desert wilderness in a grand pulp adventure!”

Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Feral Interactive Linux port

“Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.”

KURSK - Jujubee S.A.

"KURSK is the first ever adventure and documentary video game inspired by real events. You assume the role of a spy who finds way on the Russian nuclear submarine K-141 Kursk. Your task is to collect secret information about the revolutionary Shkval supercavitating torpedoes."

Off Grid - Semaeopus

“Off Grid is a 3rd person stealth hacking game where data is your most powerful weapon. Off Grid forgoes combat for hacking tools and ingenuity, and is completely moddable.”

Total War: THREE KINGDOMS - Feral Interactive Linux port

“Total War: THREE KINGDOMS is the first in the award-winning series to recreate epic conflict across ancient China. Combining a gripping turn-based campaign of empire-building & conquest with stunning real-time battles, THREE KINGDOMS redefines the series in an age of heroes & legends.”

Overland - Finji

“Overland is squad-based survival strategy game with procedurally generated levels set in post-apocalyptic North America. Every random level is full of close calls and hard choices, even though the interface is approachable and easy to learn. Manage fuel supplies, weapons, and other items by making the right choices on the procedural roadmaps. A road trip straight into the heart of the cataclysmic event that changed the Earth forever.”

Hellpoint - Cradle Games

“Hellpoint is a dark sci fi action RPG set in the aftermath of a massive quantum cataclysm. Every living being quickly lost their mind as their memories and bodies were merged with alternate versions of themselves from parallel universes. The accident also attracted entities of immense power that should have been left alone, in the depth of other dimensions.”

Barotrauma - Undertow Games, FakeFish

“Overcome crisis and the unrelenting pressure of a frozen ocean. Flee or fight alien lifeforms, explore a strange new world in Jupiter’s orbit, command your crew and craft equipment in a tense 2D experience.”

Psychonauts 2 - Double Fine Productions

"In Psychonauts 2, Raz realizes his dream and visits Psychonauts Headquarters. However, when he gets there, he finds it's not the perfect place he expected and quickly realizes that the Psychonauts need him more than he needs them. Psychonauts 2 will be developed in house by the award-winning team at Double Fine Productions, which still include members of the original Psychonauts team."

Insurgency: Sandstorm - New World Interactive

"Insurgency: Sandstorm is a team-based, tactical FPS based on lethal close quarters combat and objective-oriented multiplayer gameplay. Sequel to the indie breakout FPS Insurgency, Sandstorm is reborn, improved, expanded, and bigger in every way. Experience the intensity of modern combat where skill is rewarded, and teamwork wins the fight. Prepare for a hardcore depiction of combat with deadly ballistics, light attack vehicles, destructive artillery, and HDR audio putting the fear back into the genre."

Indivisible - Lab Zero Games

"Indivisible is a new, action-packed RPG from Lab Zero, creators of the critically acclaimed Skullgirls! Set in a huge fantasy world, Indivisible tells the story of Ajna, a good-natured tomboy with a rebellious streak who sets out on a quest to save everything she knows from being destroyed."

System Shock - Nightdive Studios

"After two decades, Nightdive Studios is rebooting and re-imagining the original System Shock. We will keep the new game true to the classic experience, keeping all the things you loved while giving today's gamers the modern look and feel expected from a great game."

While they've faced some delays, their most recent Kickstarter update makes a 2019 release sound probable. Totally missed the Adventure Alpha 1st Look video!

In The Valley of Gods - Valve (Campo Santo joined Valve) - Possibly not in 2019

“From the team that brought you Firewatch, In the Valley of Gods is a sprawling narrative experience in remote, 1920s Egypt. You are Rashida, a disgraced former explorer and filmmaker given one last shot at the adventurous life you desperately miss. Somewhere, beyond the endless miles of dunes, ruins, and tombs lies an incredible archaeological discovery—but it can't be found without the help of Zora, the former partner you vowed never to work with again.”

Obviously, I'm hardly scratching the surface of what to expect this year. This is nothing more than a peek behind the curtain! It’s going to be a wild ride and we’re no doubt going to have plenty of surprises.

What are you most excited to see gain official Linux support this year?