Starbound's massive 1.4 "Bounty Hunter" update is out now

After a long wait, with this being the first update to Starbound since October last year. Seems like the wait may have been worth it though!
The Bounty Hunter 1.4 update launched yesterday and it brings with it absolutely tons of news toys. The biggest new feature being the Bounty Hunting system, which has you take on procedurally-generated quests. You can see the trailer below, which does look very fun:
As for what else is new? Well, quite a lot actually! It includes things like: four new music tracks; Elemental Monster variants; tons of new furtniture items like the Egyptian set, Peacekeeper objects and Neon objects; new weapons; new unique monsters; new vehicles; new mech parts; a new Mining Laser tool and the list goes on for some time.
Thankfully, the Linux version still continues to run very nicely after this huge update. I'm quite excited to try out this bounty hunter system and rise through the Peacekeeper ranks.
You can grab a copy on Humble Store, GOG and Steam.
Still, if any of this new update is available at the beginning then I might go back and play more "Planetbound." I have plenty of that first planet to hollow out, after all.
I actually wrote a rudimentary bash script to keep the same profile synced up between my computers all running an older GoG version with a select amount of mods which I'll never update... XD
Well that's good news. Where would those be stored?
* I believe that is in steamapps/common/Starbound under steam.
Last edited by hoolaparara@yahoo.co.uk at 15 June 2019 at 3:01 pm UTC
GOG: <GOG installdir>/Starbound/game/storage/
Steam: <Steam install>/steamapps/common/Starbound/storage/
For my part I just rsync those files to a backup folder using $(date +%Y%m%d) as an append to the folder created in that fashion so I have backups of older data in case I ruin something important. Both GOG and Steam are backed up in this fashion and I use Syncthing to keep them synced between three computers, where each only draws from the relevant GOG or Steam version they have installed. Then local scripts make sure they grab the most current data and overwrite the game data locations before launch, then back up the new data after exit.
Should be easy enough for most people to hack together for their own usecase.