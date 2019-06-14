Starbound's massive 1.4 "Bounty Hunter" update is out now

After a long wait, with this being the first update to Starbound since October last year. Seems like the wait may have been worth it though!

The Bounty Hunter 1.4 update launched yesterday and it brings with it absolutely tons of news toys. The biggest new feature being the Bounty Hunting system, which has you take on procedurally-generated quests. You can see the trailer below, which does look very fun:

As for what else is new? Well, quite a lot actually! It includes things like: four new music tracks; Elemental Monster variants; tons of new furtniture items like the Egyptian set, Peacekeeper objects and Neon objects; new weapons; new unique monsters; new vehicles; new mech parts; a new Mining Laser tool and the list goes on for some time.

Thankfully, the Linux version still continues to run very nicely after this huge update. I'm quite excited to try out this bounty hunter system and rise through the Peacekeeper ranks.

You can grab a copy on Humble Store, GOG and Steam.