Steam Play Proton 4.11-6 is out with newer DXVK, support for The Surge 2 and GTA 5 launcher fixes

Valve and CodeWeavers have once again updated Steam Play Proton as they react quickly to issues that appear.

It's another small release too but small isn't exactly a bad thing. Seeing more regular updates to fix issues for major titles is actually something I had hoped they would do.

Proton 4.11-6 was released moments ago and here's what's changed:

  • The Surge 2 is now playable (currently doesn't work on radv).
  • Beginnings of support for Rockstar's new launcher. There is more work to do here, but Grand Theft Auto 5 should be playable again.
  • Update DXVK to v1.4.

DXVK 1.4 was only released this week, so it's pleasing to see that make it in so quickly especially since it included part of the fix needed for the Rockstar Game Launcher. Grand Theft Auto 5 is a massively popular game, so it's good to see a fast response to the issues with it.

Getting The Surge 2 working is also quite the highlight, since it only released today and I have to admit it looks like it could be a huge amount of fun. This reminds me of the Proton 4.2-4 release back in May which added same-day support for RAGE 2.

You can find the Proton changelog here as always.

EMO GANGSTER 23 September 2019 at 10:28 pm UTC
View PC info
after the update, remote play started working again
lunix 23 September 2019 at 10:34 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
I'm getting surprisingly good performance results from proton games lately. I usually compare my game's performance to the ones I can find on youtube. Vulkan really showed its potential through Doom and Proton - we can thank proton's heroes for both.
Avehicle7887 23 September 2019 at 10:38 pm UTC
View PC info
Worth noting - The Surge 2 makes use of Vulkan natively, no dxvk needed. Respect to these devs who are open minded enough to switch away from the DirectX wheel.
Keyrock 23 September 2019 at 11:05 pm UTC
View PC info
Valve quick on the update as usual. I read somewhere that DXVK 1.4 may yield The Witcher 3 improvements. Maybe they're for AMD users because I'm not sure how much more you can improve performance on my Intel/Nvidia setup. I don't have a Windows partition to compare against, but it runs so well it's gotta be really close to Windows native performance. Anyway, always happy to see progress.
Xaero_Vincent 24 September 2019 at 5:30 am UTC
View PC info
While the launcher seems to behave better with this Proton version, GTA V still isn't launching for me. It get stuck at the Rockstar logo.

Anyone have any success without using a launcher bypass hack?
Comandante Ñoñardo 24 September 2019 at 5:36 am UTC
View PC info
Avehicle7887Worth noting - The Surge 2 makes use of Vulkan natively, no dxvk needed. Respect to these devs who are open minded enough to switch away from the DirectX wheel.

I know they use Vulkan and I want to buy it, but I don't know if the cinematics are encoded using those problematic Microsoft codecs.
poke86 24 September 2019 at 7:32 am UTC
  • Supporter
View PC info
  • Supporter
Xaero_VincentWhile the launcher seems to behave better with this Proton version, GTA V still isn't launching for me. It get stuck at the Rockstar logo.

Anyone have any success without using a launcher bypass hack?

The game started for me this morning but I did have to wait for maybe 5-10 minutes for the launcher to kick on. It even gave me an error message at some point but carried on loading anyway.


Last edited by poke86 at 24 September 2019 at 7:43 am UTC
Arehandoro 24 September 2019 at 8:52 am UTC
View PC info
KeyrockValve quick on the update as usual. I read somewhere that DXVK 1.4 may yield The Witcher 3 improvements. Maybe they're for AMD users because I'm not sure how much more you can improve performance on my Intel/Nvidia setup. I don't have a Windows partition to compare against, but it runs so well it's gotta be really close to Windows native performance. Anyway, always happy to see progress.

I haven't read anything but I did notice less stuttering and a bit less GPU fan rpm, calculated by the amount of noise from the tower xD
dpanter 24 September 2019 at 7:56 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
The Surge 2 needs a fix for RADV, Phoronix article up.
YoRHa-2B 25 September 2019 at 2:40 am UTC
  • DXVK
View PC info
  • DXVK
It's a game bug, not a driver issue. Also affects amdvlk on Linux.

Unfortunately the game runs extremely poorly on RADV; in addition to some artifacting it also only reaches around 70% GPU utilization and is -surprise- over 30% slower than on Windows as a result. By default it also enforces double-buffered Vsync for some reason, which makes it run at 30 FPS locked, but this can be worked around by setting MESA_VK_WSI_PRESENT_MODE=immediate.

In other words, WSI issues. Games will probably never get this right.


Last edited by YoRHa-2B at 25 September 2019 at 2:51 am UTC
  Go to:
