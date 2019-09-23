Steam Play Proton 4.11-6 is out with newer DXVK, support for The Surge 2 and GTA 5 launcher fixes

Valve and CodeWeavers have once again updated Steam Play Proton as they react quickly to issues that appear.

It's another small release too but small isn't exactly a bad thing. Seeing more regular updates to fix issues for major titles is actually something I had hoped they would do.

Proton 4.11-6 was released moments ago and here's what's changed:

The Surge 2 is now playable (currently doesn't work on radv).

Beginnings of support for Rockstar's new launcher. There is more work to do here, but Grand Theft Auto 5 should be playable again.

Update DXVK to v1.4.

DXVK 1.4 was only released this week, so it's pleasing to see that make it in so quickly especially since it included part of the fix needed for the Rockstar Game Launcher. Grand Theft Auto 5 is a massively popular game, so it's good to see a fast response to the issues with it.

Getting The Surge 2 working is also quite the highlight, since it only released today and I have to admit it looks like it could be a huge amount of fun. This reminds me of the Proton 4.2-4 release back in May which added same-day support for RAGE 2.

You can find the Proton changelog here as always.