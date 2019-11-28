We're live now on Twitch!
Steam Play Proton 4.11-9 is out with a few fixes, plus a new release of Proton GE

Two Steam Play updates to share this morning! The official Proton was updated to Proton 4.11-9 and Proton 4.20 GE 1 is also up.

Looking to get started with Steam Play on Linux? Be sure to check our previous beginners guide.

First, the official Proton 4.11-9 release handled by Valve and CodeWeavers which is quite a small one. There's a performance regression fix that affected 32-bit games using DXVK and D9VK, reporting too little GPU memory for certain GPUs was fixed and they fixed a crash when launching Crazy Machines 3 with certain GPUs. The only other improvement in this release is the restoration of force feedback for steering wheels.

As usual, find the entire official Proton changelog on GitHub here. Updates are automatic in the Steam client.

Since Steam Play expanded into a system that can enable multiple different compatibility layers, a number of these have popped up like Proton GE which includes a number of extra fixes although it doesn't see as much testing as the official one so keep that in mind. Proton 4.20 GE 1 replaces all previous builds, as it removes some Microsoft Media Foundation work that they can't legally keep in.

That's not all Proton 4.20 GE 1 has though as it also pulls in updates from D9VK, DXVK, FAudio and Vkd3d. Additionally it enables patches to help Origin, GTA V and the Rockstar Game Launcher, Skyrim SkyUI, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from Origin and so on.

See the Proton GE update and release download here on GitHub.

Werner 28 November 2019 at 10:22 am UTC
View PC info
What does that mean "restoration of force feedback for steering wheels" does that mean that FFB finally works out of the box on games like Dirt Ralley 2, Project Cars 2, Kartkraft,......... or was there just a regression on 4.11-8, or do we still need the workaround made by berarma?

ffbtools and ffbwrap then add to launch options
ffbwrap --direction-fix /dev/input/by-id/usb-Logitech_G29_Driving_Force_Racing_Wheel-event-joystick -- %command%
Xpander 28 November 2019 at 10:23 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
ForceFeedBack fix! Finally. The main problem with proton has always been the FFB support. I guess i still need my FFBtools from berarma for Dirt Rally 2.0 to work with my G920, but yeah 4.11 version broke FFB for Project Cars 2 completely and it worked somewhat with 4.2-9.
Sojiro84 28 November 2019 at 10:39 am UTC
View PC info
I still got the old 4.19-GE-1 with the mfplat fixes built in luckily. So I will be using that for a while until games somehow really need a newer one.

It's s shame he had to remove it but I understand the reason.
iAlwaysSin 28 November 2019 at 11:06 am UTC
View PC info
  • GOL Streamer
Planet Zoo?!
Ehvis 28 November 2019 at 11:53 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
iAlwaysSinPlanet Zoo?!

Sin wanting to build a zoo. This worries me!
grigi 28 November 2019 at 12:20 pm UTC
View PC info
So, is there ever going to a legal resolution to the mfplat issues? Does it require mfplat to be implemented as part of Wine? Or is there patent issues, so unlikely to ever be resolved?
Matombo 28 November 2019 at 12:35 pm UTC
Sojiro84I still got the old 4.19-GE-1 with the mfplat fixes built in luckily. So I will be using that for a while until games somehow really need a newer one.

It's s shame he had to remove it but I understand the reason.

you can install the fix seperatly if you want: https://github.com/z0z0z/mf-install or https://github.com/z0z0z/mf-installcab
Spirimint 28 November 2019 at 12:41 pm UTC
Gonna try the new GE for fallen order. Hopefully works better as with the Lutris Script.
BielFPs 28 November 2019 at 1:10 pm UTC
For some reason I can't install Proton GE in my steam.

I already extract to ~/.steam/root/compatibilitytools.d/ but the option doesn't appear inside steam.
ageres 28 November 2019 at 1:30 pm UTC
View PC info
BielFPsFor some reason I can't install Proton GE in my steam.

I already extract to ~/.steam/root/compatibilitytools.d/ but the option doesn't appear inside steam.
Try ~/.steam/steam/compatibilitytools.d/ or ~/.local/share/Steam/compatibilitytools.d/
