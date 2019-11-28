Steam Play Proton 4.11-9 is out with a few fixes, plus a new release of Proton GE

Two Steam Play updates to share this morning! The official Proton was updated to Proton 4.11-9 and Proton 4.20 GE 1 is also up.

Looking to get started with Steam Play on Linux? Be sure to check our previous beginners guide.

First, the official Proton 4.11-9 release handled by Valve and CodeWeavers which is quite a small one. There's a performance regression fix that affected 32-bit games using DXVK and D9VK, reporting too little GPU memory for certain GPUs was fixed and they fixed a crash when launching Crazy Machines 3 with certain GPUs. The only other improvement in this release is the restoration of force feedback for steering wheels.

As usual, find the entire official Proton changelog on GitHub here. Updates are automatic in the Steam client.

Since Steam Play expanded into a system that can enable multiple different compatibility layers, a number of these have popped up like Proton GE which includes a number of extra fixes although it doesn't see as much testing as the official one so keep that in mind. Proton 4.20 GE 1 replaces all previous builds, as it removes some Microsoft Media Foundation work that they can't legally keep in.

That's not all Proton 4.20 GE 1 has though as it also pulls in updates from D9VK, DXVK, FAudio and Vkd3d. Additionally it enables patches to help Origin, GTA V and the Rockstar Game Launcher, Skyrim SkyUI, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from Origin and so on.

See the Proton GE update and release download here on GitHub.