Steam Play Proton 5.0-4 is up fixing Origin, GTA V, Denuvo and more

Another new release of Steam Play's Proton software is up and while small in number of changes, it's quite a mighty update overall.
Looking to get started with Steam Play on Linux? Have no idea what it is? Be sure to check our previous beginners guide for some tips and explanations. We'll be keeping that up to date with any major changes.
Here's the major changes for Proton 5.0-4 out now:
- EA's Origin launcher is now functional and Jedi Fallen Order is playable.
- Fix crash on launch in Grand Theft Auto V Online.
- Fix Denuvo DRM failures in Just Cause 3 and Batman Arkham Knight.
- Update DXVK to v1.5.5.
- Improve performance when emulating display resolution changes.
- Improve performance in Monster Hunter World.
- Fix mouse cursor issue on focus loss in Ryse: Son of Rome.
- Improve game launch times.
You can see the changelog here.
If you don't see it turn up yet in your Steam client, you can try restarting as that usually gets it to appear and make sure you have Proton 5.0 installed in the Tools section of Steam.
As a reminder: we also had a statement recently from Valve, to clarify that Proton is correctly tracking Linux sales if you missed that.
https://github.com/doitsujin/dxvk/commit/4aa6800e95b093f259123107190ca56dae24e3be
The new client became the standard client yesterday and Linux is now no longer supported.
Why does work have to get in the way.
Geppeto35if EA origin can be launch, no information about Apex and their Easy-Anti-Cheat?If there was info it would be announced.
because the origin launcher and Jedi Fallen Order was reported multiple time as playable on protondb.
So I was wondering how this sentence can be interpreted "EA's Origin launcher is now functional and Jedi Fallen Order is playable" as this statement is not new and i don't figure out precisely what they improved in this step ^^
So I will be grateful about more information if anyone in the community has some.
Geppeto35@Liam: sorry, badly formulated question: Jedi Fallen Order is not multiplayer and with their anticheat?
because the origin launcher and Jedi Fallen Order was reported multiple time as playable on protondb.
So I was wondering how this sentence can be interpreted "EA's Origin launcher is now functional and Jedi Fallen Order is playable" as this statement is not new and i don't figure out precisely what they improved in this step ^^
So I will be grateful about more information if anyone in the community has some.
I play Fallen Order with Proton Ge. But now you can play it with Valves Proton Version.
Geppeto35@Liam: sorry, badly formulated question: Jedi Fallen Order is not multiplayer and with their anticheat?The reports on ProtonDB are "tinker" reports, meaning people had to do a bunch of extras to get it working. Now, they shouldn't have to. ProtonDB changed their rating system, and it's a lot more confusing for people to look at - I'm not a fan, too messy now.
because the origin launcher and Jedi Fallen Order was reported multiple time as playable on protondb.
So I was wondering how this sentence can be interpreted "EA's Origin launcher is now functional and Jedi Fallen Order is playable" as this statement is not new and i don't figure out precisely what they improved in this step ^^
So I will be grateful about more information if anyone in the community has some.
Liam DaweProtonDB changed their rating system, and it's a lot more confusing for people to look at - I'm not a fan, too messy now.Agree. They now include all sorts of tweaks, like using Lutris, installing third-party tools, etc. While there is nothing wrong with that, often all I care about is if I can just click and play the game or not.
See more from me