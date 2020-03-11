Steam Play Proton 5.0-4 is up fixing Origin, GTA V, Denuvo and more

Another new release of Steam Play's Proton software is up and while small in number of changes, it's quite a mighty update overall.

Looking to get started with Steam Play on Linux? Have no idea what it is? Be sure to check our previous beginners guide for some tips and explanations. We'll be keeping that up to date with any major changes.

Here's the major changes for Proton 5.0-4 out now:

EA's Origin launcher is now functional and Jedi Fallen Order is playable.

Fix crash on launch in Grand Theft Auto V Online.

Fix Denuvo DRM failures in Just Cause 3 and Batman Arkham Knight.

Update DXVK to v1.5.5.

Improve performance when emulating display resolution changes.

Improve performance in Monster Hunter World.

Fix mouse cursor issue on focus loss in Ryse: Son of Rome.

Improve game launch times.

You can see the changelog here.

If you don't see it turn up yet in your Steam client, you can try restarting as that usually gets it to appear and make sure you have Proton 5.0 installed in the Tools section of Steam.

As a reminder: we also had a statement recently from Valve, to clarify that Proton is correctly tracking Linux sales if you missed that.