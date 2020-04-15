Steam Play Proton 5.0-6 is out to help DOOM Eternal, Rockstar Launcher and more on Linux

After a short Beta period to help find issues, today Valve / CodeWeavers have release the latest version of Steam Play Proton.
Looking to get started with Steam Play on Linux? Have no idea what it is? Be sure to check our previous beginners guide for some tips and explanations. We'll be keeping that up to date with any major changes.
They're certainly a dedicated bunch when it comes to trying to improve Linux gaming for all Steam users, with Proton helping many more people play their Windows-only favourites on Linux. With Proton 5.0-6 they continue their ongoing compatibility improvements focus with these changes:
- Fix DOOM Eternal DRM failures. This game requires the very latest video drivers.
- Performance and graphical improvements for Resident Evil 2 in Direct3D 12 mode.
- Fix Proton 5.0 regressions in Rock of Ages, Dead Space, and Elder Scrolls Online.
- Fix Fallout 3, Panzer Corps hanging on launch.
- Fix external web browser links in some games, including Football Manager 2020 and Age of Empires II: HD Edition.
- Improve Rockstar Launcher appearance.
- Ignore Wacom tablets that present as joysticks.
- Fix DmC Devil May Cry crashing with rumble controllers.
- Fix VR error when users have a custom XDG_CONFIG_HOME setting.
Looks like a DXVK update didn't make it in this round, due to some "regressions".
You can see the changelog on the Proton Wiki. It should arrive as an update in the Steam client, like you see updates for games.
Resident Evil 2 is mentioned... But that game requires WMF support....
Comandante ÑoñardoWait!
Are you telling me that Valve recommends the "legally problematic" solution that they don't allow to post in their github?
I thought that GE doesn't ship with mf anymore, well, good news.
how the fuck this is good news?
it doesn't have the Microsoft propietary DLL's, just the upstream code from Valve that has the MF open source implementation.
