Steam Play Proton 5.0-6 is out to help DOOM Eternal, Rockstar Launcher and more on Linux

After a short Beta period to help find issues, today Valve / CodeWeavers have release the latest version of Steam Play Proton.

Looking to get started with Steam Play on Linux? Have no idea what it is? Be sure to check our previous beginners guide for some tips and explanations. We'll be keeping that up to date with any major changes.

They're certainly a dedicated bunch when it comes to trying to improve Linux gaming for all Steam users, with Proton helping many more people play their Windows-only favourites on Linux. With Proton 5.0-6 they continue their ongoing compatibility improvements focus with these changes:

  • Fix DOOM Eternal DRM failures. This game requires the very latest video drivers.
  • Performance and graphical improvements for Resident Evil 2 in Direct3D 12 mode.
  • Fix Proton 5.0 regressions in Rock of Ages, Dead Space, and Elder Scrolls Online.
  • Fix Fallout 3, Panzer Corps hanging on launch.
  • Fix external web browser links in some games, including Football Manager 2020 and Age of Empires II: HD Edition.
  • Improve Rockstar Launcher appearance.
  • Ignore Wacom tablets that present as joysticks.
  • Fix DmC Devil May Cry crashing with rumble controllers.
  • Fix VR error when users have a custom XDG_CONFIG_HOME setting.

Looks like a DXVK update didn't make it in this round, due to some "regressions".

You can see the changelog on the Proton Wiki. It should arrive as an update in the Steam client, like you see updates for games.

The_Aquabat 15 April 2020 at 10:38 pm UTC
Discharge the Proton Beams!
image
Comandante Ñoñardo 16 April 2020 at 12:11 am UTC
Wait!
Resident Evil 2 is mentioned... But that game requires WMF support....
The_Aquabat 16 April 2020 at 1:22 am UTC
Comandante ÑoñardoWait!
Resident Evil 2 is mentioned... But that game requires WMF support....

try Proton 5.6 GE -2 it should work also RE3


Last edited by The_Aquabat on 16 April 2020 at 1:27 am UTC
Comandante Ñoñardo 16 April 2020 at 1:54 am UTC
The_Aquabat
Comandante ÑoñardoWait!
Resident Evil 2 is mentioned... But that game requires WMF support....

try Proton 5.6 GE -2 it should work also RE3

Are you telling me that Valve recommends the "legally problematic" solution that they don't allow to post in their github?
fagnerln 16 April 2020 at 1:58 am UTC
The_Aquabat
Comandante ÑoñardoWait!
Resident Evil 2 is mentioned... But that game requires WMF support....

try Proton 5.6 GE -2 it should work also RE3

I thought that GE doesn't ship with mf anymore, well, good news.
elmapul 16 April 2020 at 2:04 am UTC
fagnerln
The_Aquabat
Comandante ÑoñardoWait!
Resident Evil 2 is mentioned... But that game requires WMF support....

try Proton 5.6 GE -2 it should work also RE3

I thought that GE doesn't ship with mf anymore, well, good news.

how the fuck this is good news?
The_Aquabat 16 April 2020 at 2:20 am UTC
fagnerln
The_Aquabat
Comandante ÑoñardoWait!
Resident Evil 2 is mentioned... But that game requires WMF support....

try Proton 5.6 GE -2 it should work also RE3

I thought that GE doesn't ship with mf anymore, well, good news.

it doesn't have the Microsoft propietary DLL's, just the upstream code from Valve that has the MF open source implementation.
Purple Library Guy 16 April 2020 at 5:25 am UTC
The_AquabatDischarge the Proton Beams!
image
That poster's amazing! It's like a cheap knockoff of things themselves so cheap I wouldn't have believed such a thing possible!
The_Aquabat 16 April 2020 at 6:31 am UTC
Purple Library Guy
The_AquabatDischarge the Proton Beams!
image
That poster's amazing! It's like a cheap knockoff of things themselves so cheap I wouldn't have believed such a thing possible!

I think it's a miniseries within the star trek universe that happens on the holodeck... like the Captain Baseball Bat boy of star trek
Sojiro84 16 April 2020 at 6:38 am UTC
I wonder when we can play DOOM Eternal with MESA and ACO.

I can currently play it with the official AMD drivers and LLVM but still...

I also kinda gave up playing the game where I encountered a insane platforming part where I just keep failing and when you fail, you have to start all over again.

And in this part you need to do 8 to 10 platforming jumps and swings before you land at a checkpoint. Frustrated me to no end so I kinda ragequitted.

I want to shoot stuff, not play a fake Super Mario...
