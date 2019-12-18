SteamVR 1.9 is out, Linux VR users may want to opt into a Beta

Valve just recently put out the latest big new build of their SteamVR platform, with something to be aware of if you're on Linux. I'll start with the Linux issue right away, Valve said:

There is a known crash on Linux which is currently being investigated. In the meantime, Linux users may opt into the 'linux_temp' branch. (Right-click SteamVR -> Properties -> Betas, to enable).

With that said, there's quite a lot of improvements included even just for Linux.

Valve fixed a vrwebhelper crash that could make the dashboard disappear, they fixed the pairing UI window content not showing up the first time it was opened and they fixed a few behavior quirks in vrwebhelper's desktop windows. There's also now a rate-limit in place when "attempting to open the tracing filesystem to once every 5 seconds", SteamVR will now attempt to set thread priorities through rtkit (when available) and they also added some tracking to try and help find a rare stuck haptics bug on Linux.

It's nice to see the Linux side of SteamVR continue to pull in quite a lot of improvements, it shows Valve are committed to making VR on Linux better. Ahead of the release of Half-Life: Alyx, hopefully Valve will confirm Linux support if SteamVR keeps improving.

As for Valve's own Index HMD, they've increased the max brightness up to 140 and you should now be able to change the refresh rate without restarts (needs a firmware update). SteamVR settings was also improved, so that most settings are now available on both the desktop and in-headset. The user interface for settings also went through a re-design.

Lots of other various improvements and bug fixes to the rest of it. You can see the changelog here.