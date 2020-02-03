Stuck for a new game? Here's over 50 great games released for Linux in 2019

I know how it is, you look at your list of games and think "I need something new!" and then you click around Steam, GOG, Humble, itch and more and end up going back to the safety of what you already know. Here to help with that!
Gathering a list of good games is hard, and it's always highly subjective. With this list of 50 Linux games released across 2019 I've tried to mix in plenty of games I personally might not have enjoyed as much as others, but I know plenty of people that do. That way, it creates a nicely varied list.
When looking for a new Linux game, here's 50 to try that support Linux. In alphabetical order and obviously not a complete list of last year:
- A Short Hike - Adventure/Exploration
- AI War 2 - RTS
- Abandon Ship - Naval Combat and Exploration
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust - Exploration Adventure
- Baba Is You - Puzzler
- DUSK - FPS
- Descenders - Sports
- Devader - Twin-stick Shooter
- DiRT 4 - Racing
- Dicey Dungeons - Deck-builder
- Eliza - Visual Novel
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure - Point & Click Adventure
- Hell is Other Demons - Arcade Shooter/Bullet-hell
- Hive Time - Management/Base-building Sim
- ISLANDERS - City builder
- Indivisible - Action/RPG + Platformer
- Ion Fury - FPS
- Life is Strange 2 - Adventure
- Little Misfortune - Adventure
- MOLEK-SYNTEZ - Puzzle
- Mindustry - Tower Defense
- Mosaic - Adventure
- Nowhere Prophet - Deck-builder
- OneShot - Puzzle/Adventure
- Overland - Strategy
- Oxygen Not Included - Building/Survival Sim
- Pathway - Strategy/Adventure
- Pilgrims - Adventure
- Pine - Action/Adventure RPG
- Rise of Industry - Strategic-tycoon Sim
- Rise to Ruins - Village Builder/Tower Defense
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - Action/Adventure
- Shotgun Farmers - FPS
- Shovel Knight: King of Cards - Action Platformer
- Sigma Theory: Global Cold War - Strategy
- Slay the Spire - Deck-builder
- Smith and Winston - Twin-stick Shooter
- Snakebird Primer - Puzzler
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - Deck-builder/Adventure
- Streets of Rogue - Action Rogue-lite
- Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones - RPG
- Sunless Skies - Exploration/RPG
- The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] - Retro-styled Adventure
- Total War: THREE KINGDOMS - Strategy
- Train Valley 2 - Tycoon-style Puzzler
- Transport Fever 2 - Building Sim
- Tropico 6 - City-builder
- Undead Horde - Action RPG
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Turn-based Tactical Strategy
- X4: Foundations - Open-world Space Sim
The thing about the list above, is that they're all games that were properly released. However, what about games that entered Early Access during 2019? There's a surprising amount there not only in terms of how many but also how good they are. So here's a bonus list of Early Access games worth looking at:
- Barotrauma - Co-op Submarine Sim
- Dota Underlords - Strategy
- Jupiter Hell - Roguelike
- Kubifaktorium - Colony Management & Automation
- Last Epoch - Action RPG
- Littlewood - Casual RPG
- Merchant of the Skies - Trading/Tycoon & Exploration
- Monster Sanctuary - Adventure/RPG & Monster Catching
- Stone Story - RPG
- UnderMine - Action Roguelike
- Vagrus - The Riven Realms - Turn-based RPG
- Volcanoids - Survival/Crafting
- Waves 2: Notorious - Twin-stick shooter
- Wildermyth - Tactical RPG
- ΔV: Rings of Saturn - Space Sim
Next time you're stuck and want something new to play on Linux, perhaps keep a bookmark of this list to come back to. We're also linking to our own special game pages this time, to get you more details on each game plus links to different stores, a list of articles for them and more.
QuoteI know how it is, you look at your list of games and think "I need something new!" and then you click around Steam, GOG, Humble, itch and more and end up going back to the safety of what you already know.
I usually have the opposite problem. I open up my library on Steam and I think "I don't know what to play first!" :-D
And this will be a nice list to have before doing nomination for GOTY 2019. :-D
ZlopezI usually have the opposite problem. I open up my library on Steam and I think "I don't know what to play first!" :-DYes, indeed.
Speaking of which - has anyone played OneShot on Linux? I bought it and then found that it required jumping through a whole bunch of extra hoops. Having had to fix too many broken games lately, I just left it alone for now. There are so many other games I have that work perfectly.
I think there should be some kind of "report game" button on Steam so that games that don't actually work out of the box on linux get a red linux icon or something, to warn buyers.
no_information_hereZlopezI usually have the opposite problem. I open up my library on Steam and I think "I don't know what to play first!" :-DYes, indeed.
Speaking of which - has anyone played OneShot on Linux? I bought it and then found that it required jumping through a whole bunch of extra hoops. Having had to fix too many broken games lately, I just left it alone for now. There are so many other games I have that work perfectly.
I think there should be some kind of "report game" button on Steam so that games that don't actually work out of the box on linux get a red linux icon or something, to warn buyers.
I know Linux users have a reputation for "fixing" stuff, but honestly, if I get a game that doesn't run when I hit the "play" button, I give it a forum topic on steam and if the dev doesn't respond, it's a refund and move on. It's happened... twice? But there's no excuse. Either you're selling to this market, or you're not.
no_information_hereI think there should be some kind of "report game" button on Steam so that games that don't actually work out of the box on linux get a red linux icon or something, to warn buyers.
This sounds like a nice idea, maybe there is a way to propose this feature request to Valve.
scaineI know Linux users have a reputation for "fixing" stuff, but honestly, if I get a game that doesn't run when I hit the "play" button, I give it a forum topic on steam and if the dev doesn't respond, it's a refund and move on. It's happened... twice? But there's no excuse. Either you're selling to this market, or you're not.
I had a two games that I had the same issue with, but both of them were old titles, so I ended up playing them with Proton instead directly playing Linux version.
And with the above I must say my thanks to developer of Demetrios, which was so kind and responded to my e-mail over weekend and even sent me an old build to try it on my gaming machine.
Last edited by Zlopez on 3 February 2020 at 7:59 pm UTC
ZlopezI usually have the opposite problem. I open up my library on Steam and I think "I don't know what to play first!" :-D
I have the third problem: I see my list of games and realize I'll never have the time I need to give them all the love they deserve.
tmtvlI have the third problem: I see my list of games and realize I'll never have the time I need to give them all the love they deserve.
Same. And somehow that list also keeps getting longer...
See more from me