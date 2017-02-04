Sudden Strike 4 looks like an amazing RTS that will have Linux support

This got totally missed, Sudden Strike 4 [Official Site, Steam] has a trailer out from December that shows off a little of this RTS game and it looks amazing.
They've already confirmed Linux support and have done since the moment the game announced, so I'm looking forward to it. The trailer clearly states Linux too at the end.
It will be available sometime this Spring.
As someone who now has a lot of hours in Company of Heroes 2, I welcome more competition in the RTS space for us. This game will have a full single-player campaign as well as online play, so I look forward to fighting some of you online.
Looks awesome, I can't wait!
I'm not a RTS player, on account of sucking HORRIBLY at them (I'm terrible at real-time micromanaging), but it's great to see more games like this on the penguin.
its not RTS, its not RTS, its RTT!
Either way, it looks amazing so far.
They even had system requirements for Linux so far,which mostly i see developers not gives any details and just wrote there "8 gb ram,quad core cpu,1 gb gpu" style.Except Feral and Aspyr
I must be pedantic, because I can't stand RTT, but I love RTS. I was born as zerg and zerging is the way I live. You can't obviously zerg in RTT:/
Insta-buy for me! Can't wait.
Damm Pre-order NOW