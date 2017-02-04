Support me on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux (and me) alive.
Sudden Strike 4 looks like an amazing RTS that will have Linux support
Posted by , 4 February 2017 at 10:23 pm UTC / 9289 views
This got totally missed, Sudden Strike 4 [Official Site, Steam] has a trailer out from December that shows off a little of this RTS game and it looks amazing.


They've already confirmed Linux support and have done since the moment the game announced, so I'm looking forward to it. The trailer clearly states Linux too at the end.

It will be available sometime this Spring.

As someone who now has a lot of hours in Company of Heroes 2, I welcome more competition in the RTS space for us. This game will have a full single-player campaign as well as online play, so I look forward to fighting some of you online.
Comments
cRaZy-bisCuiT commented on 4 February 2017 at 10:53 pm UTC
...as well as online play...
Cross-platform-multiplayer?

liamdawe commented on 4 February 2017 at 10:58 pm UTC
  • Editor

cRaZy-bisCuiT
...as well as online play...
Cross-platform-multiplayer?
The Steam page says so, and since Linux has obviously been in their mind from early development I expect it to be so.

WorMzy commented on 4 February 2017 at 11:44 pm UTC
  • GOL Supporter

Looks awesome, I can't wait!

Keyrock commented on 5 February 2017 at 12:13 am UTC
I'm not a RTS player, on account of sucking HORRIBLY at them (I'm terrible at real-time micromanaging), but it's great to see more games like this on the penguin.

Colombo commented on 5 February 2017 at 12:25 am UTC
its not RTS, its not RTS, its RTT!

liamdawe commented on 5 February 2017 at 12:34 am UTC
  • Editor

Colomboits not RTS, its not RTS, its RTT!
Perhaps, but I'm not pedantic enough to truly care all that much. It's still a strategy game, that's played in real time (with optional pause in single-player). We don't know if the online modes will have any base building or resource system, as they haven't said.

Either way, it looks amazing so far.

Leopard commented on 5 February 2017 at 12:42 am UTC
They even had system requirements for Linux so far,which mostly i see developers not gives any details and just wrote there "8 gb ram,quad core cpu,1 gb gpu" style.Except Feral and Aspyr

Colombo commented on 5 February 2017 at 12:45 am UTC
liamdawe
Colomboits not RTS, its not RTS, its RTT!
Perhaps, but I'm not pedantic enough to truly care all that much. It's still a strategy game, that's played in real time (with optional pause in single-player). We don't know if the online modes will have any base building or resource system, as they haven't said.

Either way, it looks amazing so far.

I must be pedantic, because I can't stand RTT, but I love RTS. I was born as zerg and zerging is the way I live. You can't obviously zerg in RTT:/

EzyRhino commented on 5 February 2017 at 1:18 am UTC
Insta-buy for me! Can't wait.

Vuko2000 commented on 5 February 2017 at 2:06 am UTC
Damm Pre-order NOW

