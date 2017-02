Sudden Strike 4 looks like an amazing RTS that will have Linux support

This got totally missed, Sudden Strike 4 [ Official Site Steam ] has a trailer out from December that shows off a little of this RTS game and it looks amazing.They've already confirmed Linux support and have done since the moment the game announced , so I'm looking forward to it. The trailer clearly states Linux too at the end.It will be available sometime this Spring.As someone who now has a lot of hours in Company of Heroes 2, I welcome more competition in the RTS space for us. This game will have a full single-player campaign as well as online play, so I look forward to fighting some of you online.