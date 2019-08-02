Super stylish naval combat and adventure game "Abandon Ship" now has a Linux beta

Abandon Ship caught my eye some time ago, thanks to the incredible style inspired by classic Naval Oil Paintings. The developer said it would eventually come to Linux and that time is fast approaching with a Beta now up.

Be the Captain. Survive on the Edge in a World with Consequences.

In Abandon Ship you take command of a ship and her crew, exploring a diverse, procedurally generated world, taking on quests and dealing with random events. Frequently, you will end up engaging other ships in combat, the player having to employ their best tactics in order to out-manoeuvre and out-gun the enemy.



The game focuses on “Age of Sail” ships in a Fantasy setting, framed in an Art Style inspired by classic Naval Oil Paintings.

Want to try it out before the official Linux release and provide some feedback? If you own a copy or go and pick it up now, right click on the game in your Steam library and go to Properties, hit the Beta tab and enter this password: "lt27Utrx5k618vS", this will give you access to the "linuxtesting" branch.

Just recently, it had a huge update too named Sword of the Cult which adds a whole new campaign, three new regions to explore, extended the main story and a lot more. Check out the update trailer:

Feature Highlight:

Discover a huge amount of unique, story-filled islands across diverse biomes and themed areas: Fight ghost ships in the Haunted Seas. Ward off giant arachnids in the Spider Islands. Regions filled with poisonous gas, icebergs, cannibals and much more await.

Explore a fantasy world that reacts to your actions. Engage in piracy and become a hunted Captain. Undertake quests that may drastically change the environment – or the entire world. Make decisions that create allies or enemies that return to help or seek vengeance.

Battle enemy ships, fortifications and sea monsters in vicious tactical combat, employing your best tactics to out-manoeuvre and out-gun the enemy.

Weather and environmental conditions affect your battles: Tidal waves, lightning strikes, volcanic bombardments and blizzards are just some of the modifiers that impact your strategy.

The developer told me, that if all goes well the Linux version will officially release in late August. The more testers they get, the better this will be of course.

Interested? You can find Abandon Ship on Humble Store and Steam.