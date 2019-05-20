Terraria has sold 27 million copies, 12 million on PC and it continues to expand

Re-Logic have announced that Terraria has officially sold a massive 27 million copies, 12 million of those being on PC and they're not stopping.

Sounds like it's going to be a big year for Terraria, they're teasing some big updates for the PC version. Sounds like they might be showing some new stuff off during the 2019 PC Gaming Show next month, although they made it clear they're "not going to be the latest Epic exclusive" and they will stay on Steam like they've been since the beginning.

Development of Terraria 1.3.6 has been ongoing for quite some time, considering the last update was back in 2017. From the teasers that have slipped out, it seems it will have all sorts of goodies like: new music tracks, new backgrounds (some look animated too), new animations for various actions, several new mini-biomes, a new wind mechanic that affects trees and plants animations, new NPCs and enemies to fight, tons of new items and the list goes on for a while.

You can get your own copy of Terraria on Humble Store, GOG and Steam.