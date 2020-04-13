We're live now on Twitch!
Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures we have no timed articles and no paywalls. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal, Flattr, Liberapay or Buy us a Coffee. You can also buy games using our partner links for GOG and Humble Store.

Terraria is getting the Journey's End update on May 16, for the 9th anniversary

By - | Views: 3,132

Adding in quite a lot of new content, Journey's End is set to be quite the sweet update for Terraria to mark the 9th anniversary on May 16. This is after Re-Logic also recently announced how Terraria had passed the 30 million sales mark which is incredible.

The developer confirmed this date today, and they also attached the below shot as their latest reveal of some new options that will be available:

What else is going to be in Journey's End (1.4)? A ridiculous amount of things. New weapons, new furniture sets, new consumables, new pets, new NPCs plus tons of improvements to the world generation and visuals. You can also see a previous trailer they put up for the update here.

Terraria updates are usually same-day for us but it appears they have a few platform-specific issues to clean up. As they mentioned in another recent post that localization and a "stability" update for Linux and macOS will come in a future patch. However, they will also keep up the current 1.3.5 version in a Beta branch on Steam for those who encounter issues or wish to continue as it is with mods.

You can pick up a copy of Terraria from: Humble Store, GOG and Steam.

If you're a regular player, do let us know in the comments what you're most looking forward to.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Indie Game, Upcoming, Update, Terraria
8 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
2 comments

Dedale 13 April 2020 at 6:37 pm UTC
View PC info
I already love the game as it is but what i am the most interested in is the better possibility to choose the presets of your world as suggested in the trailer and you screencap, Liam.
NotSoQT 13 April 2020 at 10:46 pm UTC
I will never stop saying this, best purchase ever.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
See all, there's 4!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc