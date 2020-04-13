Terraria is getting the Journey's End update on May 16, for the 9th anniversary

Adding in quite a lot of new content, Journey's End is set to be quite the sweet update for Terraria to mark the 9th anniversary on May 16. This is after Re-Logic also recently announced how Terraria had passed the 30 million sales mark which is incredible.

The developer confirmed this date today, and they also attached the below shot as their latest reveal of some new options that will be available:

What else is going to be in Journey's End (1.4)? A ridiculous amount of things. New weapons, new furniture sets, new consumables, new pets, new NPCs plus tons of improvements to the world generation and visuals. You can also see a previous trailer they put up for the update here.

Terraria updates are usually same-day for us but it appears they have a few platform-specific issues to clean up. As they mentioned in another recent post that localization and a "stability" update for Linux and macOS will come in a future patch. However, they will also keep up the current 1.3.5 version in a Beta branch on Steam for those who encounter issues or wish to continue as it is with mods.

You can pick up a copy of Terraria from: Humble Store, GOG and Steam.

If you're a regular player, do let us know in the comments what you're most looking forward to.