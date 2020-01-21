We're live now on Twitch!
Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.

The bottle for Wine 5.0 has officially been popped open as it's out now

Posted by , | Views: 7,113

The day has arrived, the official stable release of Wine 5.0 has arrived bringing thousands of improvements and a bunch of new features.

Going by their short and sweet announcement, the main highlights they said are:

  • Builtin modules in PE format.
  • Multi-monitor support.
  • XAudio2 reimplementation (FAudio)
  • Vulkan 1.1 support.

They're being quite modest there though, that's an incredibly short version of everything done in Wine development over the last year. Looking over the various release notes they also implemented: support for newer Unicode, more reliable mouse grabbing, support for MSI patch files, more Media Foundation APIs implemented, support for SVG elements in MSHTML, some support for Plug & Play device drivers and so much more. Something gamers will enjoy with Wine 5.0 is better controller support too, according to their notes that includes "proper support for hat switch, wheel, gas and brake controls".

Wine 5.0 as a release is also being dedicated to the memory of Józef Kucia, a major contributor to Wine's Direct3D implementation and the lead developer of the vkd3d project who sadly passed away in August 2019.

See the official announcement here on the website and you can see the expanded details of what's new in the mailing list post.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: New Release, Wine
21 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
About the author -
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
10 comments

BielFPs 21 January 2020 at 5:52 pm UTC
View PC info
Quotemore Media Foundation APIs implemented

Does this mean running more .net resources without .net?
Patola 21 January 2020 at 6:53 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Is DX12 working ok on this release? According to this comment it was borked on rc6.
Saulsecsiramirez 21 January 2020 at 9:52 pm UTC
Does a release like this eventually help the development of proton?
Liam Dawe 21 January 2020 at 10:43 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
Saulsecsiramirez Does a release like this eventually help the development of proton?
Naturally, yes, since Proton is based on Wine. Over time Proton patches flow into normal Wine too, meaning less overhead for CodeWeavers/Valve and Wine gets better again for everyone.
Saulsecsiramirez 22 January 2020 at 12:30 am UTC
Liam Dawe
Saulsecsiramirez Does a release like this eventually help the development of proton?
Naturally, yes, since Proton is based on Wine. Over time Proton patches flow into normal Wine too, meaning less overhead for CodeWeavers/Valve and Wine gets better again for everyone.

That's great to read.
TheRiddick 22 January 2020 at 2:11 am UTC
View PC info
YAY and hopefully Proton update will soon follow, 5.0 series of proton.

Also I'm wondering, how does Ray Tracing RTX features work under Wine? can people enable DLSS or RTX on games like Metro Exodus or is that still not possible until DX12/DXR is fully done?


Last edited by TheRiddick on 22 January 2020 at 2:12 am UTC
YoRHa-2B 22 January 2020 at 2:16 am UTC
View PC info
  • DXVK
VKD3D currently does not support DXR. DLSS is proprietary technology that will most likely never work through wine.
TheRiddick 22 January 2020 at 2:19 am UTC
View PC info
YoRHa-2BVKD3D currently does not support DXR. DLSS is proprietary technology that will most likely never work through wine.

Well to be fair all they need to do is support DXR which RTX plugs into, I don't know if DLSS could work but maybe the support flags can be unlocked to be used in the Linux driver.

The only missing component is DLSS support in the Linux driver which I hope NVIDIA brings along sometime, in saying that DXR (which RTX maps into) is more important, and I don't know if Linux driver has RTX features for Ray Tracing (assumed so?)
Botonoski 22 January 2020 at 2:21 am UTC
View PC info
I just noticed The Sims 1 no longer has the Bronze rating on AppDB and has apparently been functioning since at least 4.6.
I remember that game for a long time being the sole reason I still had a Windows partition. It's weird how vestigial that partition is getting...
Yeah I think I'll finally stop dual booting once I get a hardware upgrade, all the software I need for work already run fine under wine, and it seems I just need a little extra overhead for those modern titles I own.
ikiruto 22 January 2020 at 5:19 am UTC
View PC info
TheRiddickI don't know if Linux driver has RTX features for Ray Tracing (assumed so?)
Quake 2 RTX works, so there is support in the driver.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • Puzzle Tiles: „FRAMED“
  • Beat Saber - Charity Saber #Bushfire Raid Train
Add your own livestream here.
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc