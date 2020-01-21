The bottle for Wine 5.0 has officially been popped open as it's out now

The day has arrived, the official stable release of Wine 5.0 has arrived bringing thousands of improvements and a bunch of new features.

Going by their short and sweet announcement, the main highlights they said are:

Builtin modules in PE format.

Multi-monitor support.

XAudio2 reimplementation (FAudio)

Vulkan 1.1 support.

They're being quite modest there though, that's an incredibly short version of everything done in Wine development over the last year. Looking over the various release notes they also implemented: support for newer Unicode, more reliable mouse grabbing, support for MSI patch files, more Media Foundation APIs implemented, support for SVG elements in MSHTML, some support for Plug & Play device drivers and so much more. Something gamers will enjoy with Wine 5.0 is better controller support too, according to their notes that includes "proper support for hat switch, wheel, gas and brake controls".

Wine 5.0 as a release is also being dedicated to the memory of Józef Kucia, a major contributor to Wine's Direct3D implementation and the lead developer of the vkd3d project who sadly passed away in August 2019.

See the official announcement here on the website and you can see the expanded details of what's new in the mailing list post.