The bottle for Wine 5.0 has officially been popped open as it's out now

The day has arrived, the official stable release of Wine 5.0 has arrived bringing thousands of improvements and a bunch of new features.
Going by their short and sweet announcement, the main highlights they said are:
- Builtin modules in PE format.
- Multi-monitor support.
- XAudio2 reimplementation (FAudio)
- Vulkan 1.1 support.
They're being quite modest there though, that's an incredibly short version of everything done in Wine development over the last year. Looking over the various release notes they also implemented: support for newer Unicode, more reliable mouse grabbing, support for MSI patch files, more Media Foundation APIs implemented, support for SVG elements in MSHTML, some support for Plug & Play device drivers and so much more. Something gamers will enjoy with Wine 5.0 is better controller support too, according to their notes that includes "proper support for hat switch, wheel, gas and brake controls".
Wine 5.0 as a release is also being dedicated to the memory of Józef Kucia, a major contributor to Wine's Direct3D implementation and the lead developer of the vkd3d project who sadly passed away in August 2019.
See the official announcement here on the website and you can see the expanded details of what's new in the mailing list post.
Quotemore Media Foundation APIs implemented
Does this mean running more .net resources without .net?
Saulsecsiramirez Does a release like this eventually help the development of proton?Naturally, yes, since Proton is based on Wine. Over time Proton patches flow into normal Wine too, meaning less overhead for CodeWeavers/Valve and Wine gets better again for everyone.
That's great to read.
Also I'm wondering, how does Ray Tracing RTX features work under Wine? can people enable DLSS or RTX on games like Metro Exodus or is that still not possible until DX12/DXR is fully done?
Last edited by TheRiddick on 22 January 2020 at 2:12 am UTC
YoRHa-2BVKD3D currently does not support DXR. DLSS is proprietary technology that will most likely never work through wine.
Well to be fair all they need to do is support DXR which RTX plugs into, I don't know if DLSS could work but maybe the support flags can be unlocked to be used in the Linux driver.
The only missing component is DLSS support in the Linux driver which I hope NVIDIA brings along sometime, in saying that DXR (which RTX maps into) is more important, and I don't know if Linux driver has RTX features for Ray Tracing (assumed so?)
I remember that game for a long time being the sole reason I still had a Windows partition. It's weird how vestigial that partition is getting...
Yeah I think I'll finally stop dual booting once I get a hardware upgrade, all the software I need for work already run fine under wine, and it seems I just need a little extra overhead for those modern titles I own.
TheRiddickI don't know if Linux driver has RTX features for Ray Tracing (assumed so?)Quake 2 RTX works, so there is support in the driver.
