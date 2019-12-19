The complete season of Life is Strange 2 is now available on Linux

Hella yeah! Originally developed by DONTNOD Entertainment and published by Square Enix on Windows and console, Feral Interactive have now officially released Life is Strange 2 for Linux.

This means we now have Life is Strange, Life is Strange: Before the Storm and Life is Strange 2 all ported and supported on Linux thanks to the work from Feral which is awesome. Sadly, the free Captain Spirit, which is also set in the Life is Strange universe will not make it to Linux as Feral have no plans for that.

Check out the trailer below:

If you've never played a Life is Strange game, they're all heavily story-driven adventures where you make choices as you progress. Your choices end up affecting the story in a few ways with Life is Strange 2 having seven different endings. You don't need to have played the previous games to enjoy this, while it's in the same universe it follows a new story.

After a tragic incident, brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz run away from home. Fearing the police, and dealing with Daniel's newly manifested powers of telekinesis – the ability to move objects with his mind – the boys decide to travel to their father's hometown of Puerto Lobos in Mexico for safety. Suddenly, sixteen year-old Sean is responsible for nine year-old Daniel’s safety, and teaching him right from wrong. As Daniel's power grows, it’s up to Sean to decide the rules by which they live.

Linux system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS: Ubuntu 18.04 64-bit OS: Ubuntu 18.04 64-bit Processor: 3.4GHz Intel Core i3-4130 Processor: 3.2GHz Intel Core i5-6500 Memory: 4 GB RAM Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 2GB or AMD Radeon R9 380 4GB Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB Storage: 42 GB available space Storage: 42 GB available space

This is another Vulkan port, so you will need to ensure your drivers are up to date. Feral recommend NVIDIA 430.14 or newer and for AMD Mesa 19.1.2 or newer. Intel GPUs are not supported for Life is Strange 2 on Linux currently. While Feral usually only support Ubuntu, their games generally work fantastic across a wide range of distributions. I never have issues with their games on Manjaro, for example.

If you wish to ensure you get good performance, Feral are still recommending putting your CPU into Performance Mode. You can see more in their FAQ here.

As usual, the artist wizards at Feral have styled their useful game launcher appropriately for the game and it once again looks absolutely brilliant:

Their launcher will offer to send diagnostics and crash reports automatically, this way if you encounter issues Feral should hopefully get all the info they need to track it down and fix it. I personally always turn this on, just to be sure I'm doing my part to help improve it if anything happens.

As for the gameplay, so far everything seems great. Super smooth performance on the highest settings, not a graphical glitch or stutter in sight. Looks like Feral Interactive have done another fantastic job.

We will be doing our usual livestream play-through, with Sin taking the helm on our Twitch Channel. So be sure you're following us to join in on the experience.

The next title after this that we know Feral are porting to Linux is Total War Saga: TROY, with a possibility of more to come next year. Hopefully Life is Strange 2 does well enough for Feral to continue porting and supporting great games on Linux.

You can pick it up on Humble Store, Feral Store and Steam.