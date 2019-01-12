GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
The cute and quirky puzzle-exploration game 'Pikuniku' is coming to Linux

Posted by , | Views: 2,231

Pikuniku from the studio Sectordub and Devolver Digital is releasing January 24th and it will support Linux at release.

I've been following it for a while as it looks really quite sweet, with a simple and quirky style to it. After popping a message to their official Twitter to ask about Linux support, they replied simply to say that "Yes" it will. Seems Steam and GOG already show this too, which is great.

Take a look at the silliness:

More about it:

Pikuniku is an absurdly wonderful puzzle-exploration game that takes place in a strange but playful world where not everything is as happy as it seems. Help peculiar characters overcome struggles, uncover a deep state conspiracy, and start a fun little revolution in this delightful dystopian adventure!

  • A Vibrant Adventure for All: Explore a colorful world at your own pace, help quirky characters with their unusual requests, and solve clever puzzles that will challenge players of all levels with a 4 - 5 hour campaign.​
  • Charming Cast: Meet a cast of memorable characters on your journey, each with their own problems and eccentricities to accommodate along the way.
  • Cooperative Mode: Join up with family and friends for local multiplayer fun in custom cooperative levels and challenges.

Interestingly, the studio Sectordub is a collaborative effort between developers of different games. It includes Arnaud De Bock (Reigns), Remi Forcadell (Giraffes Volleyball Championship 2016), Alan Zucconi (0RBITALIS), and Calum Bowen (Lovely Planet).

You can follow it on GOG, itch.io and Steam.

TheSyldat 12 January 2019 at 9:54 pm UTC
Oh my God ...

Snipperclips levels of fun and silly but with exploration and a plot of sorts ?

Count me in. On the other hand take the booze away
hardpenguin 13 January 2019 at 12:31 am UTC
Pikuniku!!
no_information_here 13 January 2019 at 1:09 am UTC
I can't tell what the game actually is, but it does look absurdly cute.
Nezchan 13 January 2019 at 1:46 am UTC
Hold up, a dev said "PC" and didn't use it as a synonym for just Windows? I...I think I need a moment...
Arehandoro 13 January 2019 at 8:48 am UTC
I. Need. This. Kawaii. Game. Immediately.
