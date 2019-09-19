We're live now on Twitch!
Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures we have no timed articles and no paywalls. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through Paypal, Flattr and Liberapay!

The dev of Rings of Saturn thinks going cross-platform 'paid off'

Posted by , | Views: 2,638

Currently in Early Access on itch.io and Steam, the developer of the top-down hard sci-fi space sim ΔV: Rings of Saturn seems to think doing a Linux and Mac build was worth it.

Before getting into the details of it, let's have a reminder of what the game actually is. Developed by Kodera Software, a one-person studio from Poland, Rings of Saturn follows the unexpected discovery of valuable minerals within the rings of Saturn. This has sparked a thriving space excavation industry and you're going out there to hopefully strike it rich. The developer said it's "backed up with real physics and science" and the attention to detail is pretty amazing. You can also see the trailer below:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

From what the developer said on Twitter, their sales on Steam have so far been as follows:

  • Windows: 85.62%
  • Linux: 9.91%
  • Mac: 4.47%

This means going cross-platform gave them almost 15% more in sales, leading them to note "I'd say it paid off". That's quite a bit higher than what we usually see for Linux too.  Something to keep in mind though, is that this is an indie Early Access title that has sold less than a thousand copies (from what they told me personally).

Not a huge amount but something to keep in mind is just how much competition there is, especially on Steam where we see thousands of games released per month that 15% can make all the difference. Take September for example, it's only the 19th and there's already been around 500 games released! You might release one day, to end up on page 5 of Steam releases only a day or so later, standing out can be very difficult.

Find ΔV: Rings of Saturn on Steam and itch.io.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
9 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
About the author -
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
3 comments

rustybroomhandle 19 September 2019 at 1:06 pm UTC
I'm seeing some signs of smaller developers dropping Mac altogether, due to the hassle involved in Apple's new digital signing requirement.

The effect of this will either be that the few games still supported on Mac will see more sales due to it being squeezed further into a niche, or Mac will generally fade away as a choice for gaming.

Either way, unless it's Apple TV, or mobile, Apple does not really care about games.
Stupendous Man 19 September 2019 at 2:37 pm UTC
View PC info
Well, the dev did promise first-class Linux support, might have something to do with it.
I'm enjoying the game so far, though it still needs a lot of work.
Fratm 19 September 2019 at 3:50 pm UTC
View PC info
I had not heard of this game, but since I have a nice credit from refunding Rust, I bought it! maybe that will increase the Linux stats by .01% ;)

-F
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • Friday Livestream with Samsai
  • Date:
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc