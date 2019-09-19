The dev of Rings of Saturn thinks going cross-platform 'paid off'

Currently in Early Access on itch.io and Steam, the developer of the top-down hard sci-fi space sim ΔV: Rings of Saturn seems to think doing a Linux and Mac build was worth it.

Before getting into the details of it, let's have a reminder of what the game actually is. Developed by Kodera Software, a one-person studio from Poland, Rings of Saturn follows the unexpected discovery of valuable minerals within the rings of Saturn. This has sparked a thriving space excavation industry and you're going out there to hopefully strike it rich. The developer said it's "backed up with real physics and science" and the attention to detail is pretty amazing. You can also see the trailer below:

From what the developer said on Twitter, their sales on Steam have so far been as follows:

Windows: 85.62%

Linux: 9.91%

Mac: 4.47%

This means going cross-platform gave them almost 15% more in sales, leading them to note "I'd say it paid off". That's quite a bit higher than what we usually see for Linux too. Something to keep in mind though, is that this is an indie Early Access title that has sold less than a thousand copies (from what they told me personally).

Not a huge amount but something to keep in mind is just how much competition there is, especially on Steam where we see thousands of games released per month that 15% can make all the difference. Take September for example, it's only the 19th and there's already been around 500 games released! You might release one day, to end up on page 5 of Steam releases only a day or so later, standing out can be very difficult.

Find ΔV: Rings of Saturn on Steam and itch.io.