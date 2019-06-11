The E3 2019 Linux gaming round-up

Since there was actually more from E3 2019 for Linux than I expected, here's a little round-up of things so you don't get lost in a sea of articles. As expected, there's little in the way of AAA games but anyone actually expecting that for Linux hasn't been keeping up. Traditionally, E3 has never really given much information for Linux gamers. There were still a few fun little surprises though!

Coming this year

Coming in 2020

Crowdfunding

Ribbiting Saga - Crowdfunding

SkateBIRD - Crowdfunding

Hardware

Ryzen 9 3950X and Radeon RX 5700

Smach Z handheld - Shipping this year, Linux by default (Windows costs extra). There's been talk of them bringing out a Switch-like dock, to enable the CPU to run faster too.

Atari VCS console - March 2020

Pinched by Epic Store

WHAT THE GOLF? - Epic Exclusive until next year

Griftlands - Epic Exclusive until next year

Afterparty - Epic Exclusive until next year, waiting to hear more info from the developer

Stadia

Since Stadia will work on Linux and it's powered by Linux, here's what is newly announced for it:

Marvel's Avengers - Square Enix

Watch Dogs: Legion - Ubisoft

Uplay+ - an extra subscription service, with access to 100+ games. Not clear how many of those will be on Stadia.

Interestingly, we also now know why Valve are going it alone in making their own stand-alone version of Dota Auto Chess. During E3 at the PC Gaming Show, the original creator of the popular Dota 2 game mode revealed that his own stand-alone desktop game is going to be an Epic Store exclusive. It now makes more sense why Valve said, "Valve and Drodo could not work directly with each other for a variety of reasons".

On another Valve-related note that's small, Valve also put out Steam Play Proton 4.2-7 to "Fix for performance and sound regression that affected some games, like Wolfenstein: The New Order.". This was needed, as FAudio was a bit messed-up.

For those curious (we've been asked a few times about this), Paradox Interactive and Romero Games also revealed Empire of Sin, sadly though it seems to be another game published by Paradox that won't be seeing Linux support. Linux was missed out of all the press info they sent.

As for a random bit of non-gaming news, Debian 10 Buster was announced this week to release on July 6th.

Plenty more non-E3 news to come Linux gaming fans! I have a big todo-list and inbox waiting for me, which got pushed back by the surprising number of announcements over the last two days.

I will continue to add to this, as more comes out so check back often!