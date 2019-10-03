We're live now on Twitch!
The Eternal Castle: Remastered is now available on Linux

The Eternal Castle is a remaster of an old classic, except it kind of isn't. The story is a little peculiar but the game does look quite fantastic and it's available now on Linux.

In regards to the brand new Linux version, the developer sent out a Twitter post early this morning to note that a Linux version is now up thanks to the help of Linux game porter Ryan "Icculus" Gordon.

So what's the story here? From what I understand, it's basically a bit of fun marketing for it. The developers said it was a remaster of a long forgotten 1987 title and somewhat a homage to classics like The Prince of Persia and Another World. It's all a lie though, there was no original game. Think of it like all those films that claim to be "based on a true story" (when you know they're really not). The fakery of it is part of what makes it mysterious though. Best not to look into it too much and ruin the fun. Take the game as it is, which is a beautiful retro inspired title with some seriously wild visuals.

Feature Highlight:

  • Action:  The Eternal Castle sends you in a powerful journey packed with dangers and challenges through fast-paced melee action, calibrated ranged attacks, and/or cautious stealth approaches.
  • Adventure:  Immerse yourself or speedrun through levels featuring random events, encounters, traps, riddles and exploration, in a semi-procedural world set up for replayability.
  • Atmosphere:  Each world features a unique atmosphere, written through different personal and second hand experiences, re-applied to fit a post A.I. fallout world set several hundred years in the future.
 
  • Enjoy the atmosphere, strategize, or speedrun through a post-AI fallout packed with challenges
  • Play over 20 levels across 5 unique worlds
  • Fight a BOSS at the end of each world plus 2 final Bosses
  • Use up to 10 different weapons found in different worlds
  • Unlock up to 10 different items to gain different abilities
  • Find 30 missing FRAGMENTS to get back home
  • Repeat the dream for as many times as you can before officially dying

Great to see this officially arrive on Linux.

You can find it on Humble Store and Steam.

Samsai 3 October 2019 at 10:31 am UTC
Yup, totally picked it up. That trailer alone was worth the 4€, so if I can have some gameplay to go with it, that'll be a win-win for me.
Arehandoro 3 October 2019 at 10:49 am UTC
SamsaiYup, totally picked it up. That trailer alone was worth the 4€, so if I can have some gameplay to go with it, that'll be a win-win for me.

Same here, though didn't buy just yet due to game overload lately but defo quite up on my list!
Ehvis 3 October 2019 at 11:04 am UTC
Mostly CGA palettes. Brings me back to how I played the first Larry and Space Quest games.
Oktoras 3 October 2019 at 11:06 am UTC
Interesting - game seems to use CGA color palettes (palette 1: cyan, magenta, white, black & palette 2: red, yellow, green, black) - or at least it is close, there seems to be sections where palettes are not right.
Perkeleen_Vittupää 3 October 2019 at 11:56 am UTC
What!? Ryan "Icculus" Gordon has lied to us!?

But this is a fantastic lie!
Dedale 3 October 2019 at 1:42 pm UTC
The OST is excellent. Interesting experiment.

About CGA, a few things i ignored didn't know in this youtube video. The title is in French but the content is in English. Spoiler: you could have more than 4 colours at the same time. 11 minutes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=niKblgZupOc

Edit. Thanks Salvatos. I ign... didn't know that for so long !


Last edited by Dedale at 3 October 2019 at 5:26 pm UTC
kirgahn 3 October 2019 at 2:07 pm UTC
Jesus almighty what a mouthwatering trailer!
Salvatos 3 October 2019 at 4:15 pm UTC
Ooooh, gimme that sweet synthwave! (OST on bandcamp for anyone else interested)

DedaleAbout CGA, a few things i ignored in this youtube video. The title is in French but the content is in English. Spoiler: you could have more than 4 colours at the same time. 11 minutes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=niKblgZupOc
Sorry, but a tip as a fellow French speaker: in English, to ignore is always an active choice to disregard something. In this case you’d want to say you did not know or you were unaware, otherwise your comment sounds quite a bit different
sub 3 October 2019 at 4:37 pm UTC
Oh Ryan ... I only get a black screen on launch.
I'm sure he'll fix this.
Samsai 3 October 2019 at 5:04 pm UTC
subOh Ryan ... I only get a black screen on launch.
I'm sure he'll fix this.
Apparently that's not the only bug. Me and a friend ran into a script error a few screens into the game that seems pretty much game-breaking.

https://imgur.com/a/qAih9Ml

So, it would seem this needs a patch before it gets going.
