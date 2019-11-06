The FOSS rendering engine OGRE is being ported to Vulkan

Some fun news for game developers and the Vulkan ecosystem as another FOSS rendering engine is being ported over to Vulkan.

It's very early days yet though, to be clear on that. In a blog post written by developer Matias Goldberg, they confirmed "Yes, we’re working on Vulkan support." and showed off a really basic screenshot of getting it working to a clear screen:

They do go into a little more detail, saying that it so far works with the AMDVLK, AMD RADV and Intel Mesa drivers on X11 "but more Windowing systems are planned for later".

Goldberg also goes over some details about Vulkan, some differences and how a lot of Vulkan samples out there are "wrong or incomplete". However, the new official Vulkan samples from Khronos seem to get the green light as they "seem to perform all correct practices". They also shared a link to a great Vulkan Synchronization blog post for those interested.

Obviously there's a huge amount more work to be done but it is very much in progress and happening. Next, they said they will be focusing on shaders as "they are useful to show stuff on screen and see if they’re working", so their next blog post might have something a little more fun to show off.

Great to see more developers, game engines, rendering engines and so on look to Vulkan support. I'll be following OGRE a lot closer now to keep you updated.

Find out more on the official site.