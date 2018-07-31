The Humble Sports Bundle has some awesome Linux games

It's time for a new big game bundle, with the Humble Sports Bundle now out with awesome games for Linux.
Sadly, there's no Linux games in the lowest tier. However, if you pay more than the average you will get:
- Motorsport Manager
- DiRT Rally
- Super Blood Hockey
- And also 75% off Football Manager 2018
If you pay the top tier of $12 or more you also get: F1 2017!
While it's a shame not all games in this bundle are on Linux, those that are available are really great, so it's well worth picking up if you don't own them already.
Check out the bundle here. As a reminder, using our links helps support us and we really appreciate it, you've all been awesome!
Probably the best racing game I've ever played, and the Linux version is really well done as well which is a big plus - though being a Feral port that doesn't surprise me.
DiRT Rally: 0CVPI-XTTHR-ZVP6J
Super Blood Hockey: 0FQIC-N9ILQ-Q0ZEF
Best moment so far: racing the Welsh Rally in a Mini Cooper, going a bit too fast and running slightly left off into a ditch, from which I over-corrected and went up the bank on the right side, barrel-rolled the car in the air and landed on the wheels, keeping going (shaken not stirred). A little achievement flashed up bottom right - "Nailed It!".
Damn, I got late for DiRT Rally!
I wish the bundle included Pro Cycling Manager now that the Tour is over.
Last edited by tuubi at 31 July 2018 at 9:56 pm UTC
Second tier is nice and if you do not own any of those games, it is definitely worth to buy.
PM Sent