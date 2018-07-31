The Humble Sports Bundle has some awesome Linux games

It's time for a new big game bundle, with the Humble Sports Bundle now out with awesome games for Linux.

Sadly, there's no Linux games in the lowest tier. However, if you pay more than the average you will get:

Motorsport Manager

DiRT Rally

Super Blood Hockey

And also 75% off Football Manager 2018

If you pay the top tier of $12 or more you also get: F1 2017!

While it's a shame not all games in this bundle are on Linux, those that are available are really great, so it's well worth picking up if you don't own them already.

