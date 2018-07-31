GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
The Humble Sports Bundle has some awesome Linux games

It's time for a new big game bundle, with the Humble Sports Bundle now out with awesome games for Linux.

Sadly, there's no Linux games in the lowest tier. However, if you pay more than the average you will get:

  • Motorsport Manager
  • DiRT Rally
  • Super Blood Hockey
  • And also 75% off Football Manager 2018

If you pay the top tier of $12 or more you also get: F1 2017!

While it's a shame not all games in this bundle are on Linux, those that are available are really great, so it's well worth picking up if you don't own them already.

Check out the bundle here. As a reminder, using our links helps support us and we really appreciate it, you've all been awesome!

Ananace 31 July 2018 at 7:00 pm UTC
I'd say $5 is more than worth it just to get Dirt: Rally.

Probably the best racing game I've ever played, and the Linux version is really well done as well which is a big plus - though being a Feral port that doesn't surprise me.
DelGro95 31 July 2018 at 7:54 pm UTC
i bought 2nd tier but i already have Dirt Rally and Super Blood Hockey on Steam (very cool games) so i leave here the keys:

DiRT Rally: 0CVPI-XTTHR-ZVP6J
Super Blood Hockey: 0FQIC-N9ILQ-Q0ZEF
tuubi 31 July 2018 at 8:12 pm UTC
Everybody should get Dirt Rally and join the GOL league in the forums immediately. The community event has been running for ages and for good reason. Dirt Rally is just that good.
hummer010 31 July 2018 at 8:13 pm UTC
Motorsport Manager has been on my wishlist for a long time, so I'll be getting the BTA for sure!
tjwhaynes@gmail.com 31 July 2018 at 8:33 pm UTC
Dirt Rally gets the thumbs up for me, although it is FAR more fun with a wheel (even a cheap one like my ancient Logitech Formula Force GP).

Best moment so far: racing the Welsh Rally in a Mini Cooper, going a bit too fast and running slightly left off into a ditch, from which I over-corrected and went up the bank on the right side, barrel-rolled the car in the air and landed on the wheels, keeping going (shaken not stirred). A little achievement flashed up bottom right - "Nailed It!".
Arehandoro 31 July 2018 at 8:34 pm UTC
Damn, I got late for DiRT Rally!

I wish the bundle included Pro Cycling Manager now that the Tour is over.
tuubi 31 July 2018 at 8:38 pm UTC
tjwhaynes@gmail.comDirt Rally gets the thumbs up for me, although it is FAR more fun with a wheel (even a cheap one like my ancient Logitech Formula Force GP).
I've played and enjoyed it for 364 hours without a wheel so don't let that stop you from getting it.


Depesza 31 July 2018 at 9:26 pm UTC
Did anyone try to run Eastside Hockey Manager on wine? I've read on steam discussion, that is was working fine, but post was from 2015, so I would like to get a confirmation

Second tier is nice and if you do not own any of those games, it is definitely worth to buy.
g000h 31 July 2018 at 10:11 pm UTC
Anyone get a spare Dirt Rally key - I'm interested, and have plenty of other keys to swap it for.
hummer010 31 July 2018 at 10:23 pm UTC
g000hAnyone get a spare Dirt Rally key - I'm interested, and have plenty of other keys to swap it for.

PM Sent
