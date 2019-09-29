The Linux and gaming Sunday round-up paper

Another week has passed already? There's simply not enough time in the week! Since we slow right down during the weekend to get a little downtime ready to be fresh for another week, here's some interesting bits for Sunday reading.

Missing pieces not covered during the week:

First up, Kickstarter is coming under fire as the CEO has gone hard on their anti-union stance with some details about the situation up on Current Affairs. This kind of behaviour is likely going to put a lot of people off pledging their money towards new games appearing on Kickstarter. Perhaps now it's time for more creators to use IndieGoGo again or maybe take a look at Fig.

Canonical have released the Ubuntu 19.10 beta versions, ready for more users to jump in and test to help make it a solid release. I enjoyed reading the blog post announcement Ubuntu MATE 19.10, written by Martin Wimpress that goes over all the little details they've been putting into making it a spectacular release.

More and more developers have been kicking up a fuss about changes to MacOS, with a lot across our Twitter feed mentioning they will no longer support it with their games in future. Here's an interesting post going over some of the reasons why and another here. Not Linux news, but since MacOS is a smaller platform like Linux, it's a reminder to be a great advocate for a niche gaming platform and when you report bugs be as useful as possible.

I was a guest again on the Linux For Everyone podcast for Episode 10, with a little bit about a fun Linux game.

Something we also didn't cover during the week was Richard Stallman announced his intentions to continue heading the GNU Project. Phoronix reported a short time later that a notice was put up on Stallman.org saying he was actually stepping down, which appears to have vanished. Checking an archive, it did indeed seem to have a statement from Stallman that read "I hereby step down as head of the GNU Project, effective immediately.".

Since I never pass up an opportunity to mention my favourite game; Rocket League now has some special Twitch Prime Content! If you link your Twitch account that has Prime with Rocket League and Steam, you can get some free stuff—nice!

This bit isn't Linux related but it does highlight an issue with developer/publisher relations in the gaming industry. Frogwares, developer of the Sherlock Holmes games and The Sinking City, have gone public calling out Focus Home Interactive due to the publisher removing their games for sale. According to Frogwares, the publisher has refused to transfer the "title IDs" (control of the store page) after the Publishing and Distribution Agreement expired. There's a lot of publishers out there with some really poor contracts, hopefully this won't keep happening to others.

Ending the little news roundup with something slightly amusing. Valve recently fixed a bug that affected Half-Life 2 (and the episodes) as well as Half-Life: Source, where NPCs would no longer blink. An issue that had been around for almost five years. Imagine not being able to blink for five years—the horror. It also fixes a few other little issues like missing sounds and a hitch when saving.

Some awesome games got updates recently:

Factorio, the complex yet inviting game about building massive production chains had a HUGE update recently. I honestly can't tear myself away from the brilliance of it.

Catch monsters, build up a fun team and go on an adventure in Monster Sanctuary with the recent update adding in more creatures, a female character option and more.

Fort Triumph continues expanding the fantasy XCOM-like combat with fun dynamic maps.

We had some good software releases in the last week:

Weekend deals reminder:

September is coming to an end and we have tons planned for October! Plenty of interesting looking games are going to be releasing so it's going to be another extremely busy month. If you enjoy what we do here you can support us through many places like Patreon, Paypal, Liberapay, Flattr and Twitch.