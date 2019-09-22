The Linux gaming Sunday round-up paper

Catch up on some recent big news and some things we haven't covered through the week on GamingOnLinux.

Total War Saga: TROY

Let's start with the really big one, Creative Assembly and SEGA officially announced Total War Saga: TROY. Game porting studio Feral Interactive will be bringing this one to Linux "shortly" after the Windows release next year. Total War games must sell reasonably well on Linux for Feral to port so many of them.

Linux For Everyone interviews CodeWeavers

Jason Evangelho, who writes for Forbes and ended up becoming quite a huge Linux fan now has his own podcast called Linux For Everyone. I guest speak on it here and there to highlight a fun game every few episodes, with episode 9 having a really great interview with Codeweavers CEO Jeremy White and Wine developer Andrew Eikum.

Valve lose a court battle, users should be able to re-sell their digital games

Still a lot to think about on this one, something that could cause major issues for the gaming industry. I've yet to see an indie developer happy about the possible issues this comes with. If this actually goes through, the decision may force developers to change how they treat digital sales of games.

Canonical detail what 32bit packages will continue to see support

Now the dust has settled on Canonical nearly dropping 32bit entirely and then deciding against it when Valve were going to drop support for Ubuntu, Canonical have given some info on what packages will continue to be supported through to Ubuntu 20.04.

New Steam Library enters Beta

While a big step in the right direction, with a lot of new and useful features it has come with numerous issues that need solving. There's no mention of Steam Play, all games are bundled regardless of operating system support into a single list, a pretty big memory leak somewhere and more. I've been greatly enjoying the new dynamic collection feature though, very handy!

The full animated opening for the upcoming game Indivisible is up

Releasing with Linux support on October 8th on GOG (no page up yet) and Steam, Indivisible is the latest game from Lab Zero Games the creator of Skullgirls. Take a look at their opening animation in full:

Subsoap updates Faerie Solitaire Harvest, still free on itch for Linux

Faerie Solitaire Harvest continues to be free for Linux gamers on itch.io, with it recently being given an update. Windows and Mac have to pay but we can either donate to support the developer or play free. The developer shared this image, showing very little income for it on itch and almost all downloads on itch were from Linux (source). It's also on Steam and they have announced Faerie Solitaire Dire.

KDE launches the beta release of Plasma 5.17

Another release of KDE Plasma is due soon, with it now in Beta. Lots of improvements to all areas of the desktop, with the promise that Plasma will start "even faster".

GNOME 3.34 Released

GNOME 3.34 released recently with a much improved retro gaming application "Games" that allows multiple saves per game.

AMD possibly up to 25% of the desktop CPU market

According to Wccftech, it's looking like AMD may have captured 25% of the desktop CPU market thanks to strong growth powered by their Ryzen processors although supply shortage is causing issues.

Let's end with a question for readers: What have you been playing this week/weekend and what are your thoughts on it?