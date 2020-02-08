The Linux GOTY Award 2019 is now over - here's the winners

We're live now on Twitch!
The Linux GOTY Award 2019 is now over, there were thousands of votes across many categories and we have the winners in so it's time to show the top five for each group. All groups are ordered from highest to lowest votes but it's safe to say they're all popular.

Starting off with the FOSS categories:

Favourite FOSS Project

Proton (Compatibility tool)
DXVK
Godot Engine
Wine
Blender

 

Favourite FOSS game engine reimplementation

OpenMW
ScummVM
OpenRA
ZDoom (GZDoom)
OpenTTD

 

Favourite FOSS game

SuperTuxKart
0 A.D.
Battle for Wesnoth
Mindustry
Xonotic

 

Best visual style for a FOSS game

0 A.D.
SuperTuxKart
Xonotic
Mindustry
Red Eclipse 2

 

Now we're going to move onto the "Support" section of the voting:

Best DLC release of 2019

Surviving Mars: Green Planet
Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Road to the Black Sea
BATTLETECH Heavy Metal

 

Best update received in 2019

Black Mesa
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
The Long Dark
Factorio
Slay the Spire

 

Favourite long-term supported game

Dying Light
Stardew Valley
Stellaris
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Euro Truck Simulator 2

 

Now we're moving onto the main categories which is where it gets quite exciting!

Favourite Developer

Feral Interactive
Valve
Ethan Lee
Paradox Development Studio
Klei Entertainment

 

Best game release of 2019 to play with your kids

SuperTuxKart
Shotgun Farmers
Streets of Rogue
Pikuniku
Knights And Bikes

 

Best short game of 2019

Dicey Dungeons
A Short Hike
Space Mercs
Hive Time
Pilgrims

 

Best storytelling from 2019

Life is Strange 2
Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
Trüberbrook - A Nerd Saves the World
Little Misfortune
Indivisible

 

Most impressive soundtrack in a 2019 release

Life is Strange 2
Ion Fury
DUSK
Slay the Spire
Dicey Dungeons

 

Most innovative gameplay for a 2019 release

Baba Is You
Slay the Spire
Oxygen Not Included
Dicey Dungeons
X4: Foundations

 

Most promising Early Access game for Linux available in 2019

Black Mesa
Jupiter Hell
Dota Underlords
Volcanoids
Last Epoch

 

Overall best visual style for a game release in 2019

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
Ion Fury
Oxygen Not Included
X4: Foundations
A Short Hike

 

Absolute favourite game for Linux released in 2019

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
Slay the Spire
Ion Fury
Oxygen Not Included
Life is Strange 2

 

Our GOTY Page will be kept open for a while for those who wish to see the full details.

Some seriously hot competition across the categories included this year! Congratulations to all the winners and to every single item nominated.

Thank you to everyone who participated and shared the page around. It's always a good bit of fun to see what people have enjoyed the most. See you again next year for another round and let's see if we can make a bigger splash. We are planning a few changes for next time too, both categories (fewer and more focused) and the mechanics of it.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: GOTY
About the author -
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
Patola 8 February 2020 at 10:56 pm UTC
  • Supporter
Yay! X4: Foundations appearing in two categories...
WorMzy 8 February 2020 at 10:56 pm UTC
Maybe make the closing date a Sunday next year so you get the weekend off

Some good games, tools and developers up there!
Liam Dawe 8 February 2020 at 10:58 pm UTC
WorMzyMaybe make the closing date a Sunday next year so you get the weekend off
It's fine, I only had to fix 2 bugs which created another 99 bugs to make this all possible. Saturdays eh?
NeoTheFox 8 February 2020 at 11:18 pm UTC
Yay, DUSK made it into best OST! Nice to see enough games to compile this whole list, looking forward to 2020
thykr 9 February 2020 at 4:34 am UTC
FOSS game engine reimplementation: you really should have picked OpenRCT2 (RollerCoaster Tycoon) https://openrct2.org/ and CorsixTH (Theme Hospital) https://github.com/corsixth/corsixth
tmtvl 9 February 2020 at 5:31 am UTC
thykrFOSS game engine reimplementation: you really should have picked OpenRCT2 (RollerCoaster Tycoon) https://openrct2.org/ and CorsixTH (Theme Hospital) https://github.com/corsixth/corsixth

Submissions are open to the general public before voting, so anyone can add whatever they feel is appropriate.
TheSHEEEP 9 February 2020 at 8:31 am UTC
Nice to see Ion Fury ranks generally high among the votes.

A bit surprised to see Tomb Raider in the first place, as it bored me rather quickly and I couldn't even get more than 10 hours in.
But that was mostly due to the game being pretty much a carbon copy of the previous game (with some improvements) and there's only so much I can take of that formula within a few years it seems...
tonR 9 February 2020 at 9:05 am UTC
Ok with most result except Favourite long-term supported game. Should be Stardew Valley.

Nevertheless, for me it's fine, not bad.
kaiman 9 February 2020 at 10:54 am UTC
A bit disappointed that Pillars of Eternity II didn't even make the top 5 of Best 2019 update. That's when Obsidian officially added turn based mode, which basically changed it into a completely different game; and a much better one at that, IMO.
Liam Dawe 9 February 2020 at 11:01 am UTC
kaimanA bit disappointed that Pillars of Eternity II didn't even make the top 5 of Best 2019 update. That's when Obsidian officially added turn based mode, which basically changed it into a completely different game; and a much better one at that, IMO.
Probably a mix of things, but mostly the game as a whole did not sell well and people largely forgot about it.
