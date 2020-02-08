The Linux GOTY Award 2019 is now over - here's the winners

The Linux GOTY Award 2019 is now over, there were thousands of votes across many categories and we have the winners in so it's time to show the top five for each group. All groups are ordered from highest to lowest votes but it's safe to say they're all popular.

Starting off with the FOSS categories:

Favourite FOSS Project

Favourite FOSS game engine reimplementation

Favourite FOSS game

Best visual style for a FOSS game

Now we're going to move onto the "Support" section of the voting:

Best DLC release of 2019

Best update received in 2019

Favourite long-term supported game

Now we're moving onto the main categories which is where it gets quite exciting!

Favourite Developer

Best game release of 2019 to play with your kids

Best short game of 2019

Best storytelling from 2019

Most impressive soundtrack in a 2019 release

Most innovative gameplay for a 2019 release

Most promising Early Access game for Linux available in 2019

Overall best visual style for a game release in 2019

Absolute favourite game for Linux released in 2019

Our GOTY Page will be kept open for a while for those who wish to see the full details.

Some seriously hot competition across the categories included this year! Congratulations to all the winners and to every single item nominated.

Thank you to everyone who participated and shared the page around. It's always a good bit of fun to see what people have enjoyed the most. See you again next year for another round and let's see if we can make a bigger splash. We are planning a few changes for next time too, both categories (fewer and more focused) and the mechanics of it.