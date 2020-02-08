The Linux GOTY Award 2019 is now over - here's the winners

The Linux GOTY Award 2019 is now over, there were thousands of votes across many categories and we have the winners in so it's time to show the top five for each group. All groups are ordered from highest to lowest votes but it's safe to say they're all popular.
Starting off with the FOSS categories:
Favourite FOSS Project
|Proton (Compatibility tool)
|DXVK
|Godot Engine
|Wine
|Blender
Favourite FOSS game engine reimplementation
|OpenMW
|ScummVM
|OpenRA
|ZDoom (GZDoom)
|OpenTTD
Favourite FOSS game
|SuperTuxKart
|0 A.D.
|Battle for Wesnoth
|Mindustry
|Xonotic
Best visual style for a FOSS game
|0 A.D.
|SuperTuxKart
|Xonotic
|Mindustry
|Red Eclipse 2
Now we're going to move onto the "Support" section of the voting:
Best DLC release of 2019
|Surviving Mars: Green Planet
|Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
|Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack
|Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Road to the Black Sea
|BATTLETECH Heavy Metal
Best update received in 2019
|Black Mesa
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
|The Long Dark
|Factorio
|Slay the Spire
Favourite long-term supported game
|Dying Light
|Stardew Valley
|Stellaris
|Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
|Euro Truck Simulator 2
Now we're moving onto the main categories which is where it gets quite exciting!
Favourite Developer
|Feral Interactive
|Valve
|Ethan Lee
|Paradox Development Studio
|Klei Entertainment
Best game release of 2019 to play with your kids
|SuperTuxKart
|Shotgun Farmers
|Streets of Rogue
|Pikuniku
|Knights And Bikes
Best short game of 2019
|Dicey Dungeons
|A Short Hike
|Space Mercs
|Hive Time
|Pilgrims
Best storytelling from 2019
|Life is Strange 2
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|Trüberbrook - A Nerd Saves the World
|Little Misfortune
|Indivisible
Most impressive soundtrack in a 2019 release
|Life is Strange 2
|Ion Fury
|DUSK
|Slay the Spire
|Dicey Dungeons
Most innovative gameplay for a 2019 release
|Baba Is You
|Slay the Spire
|Oxygen Not Included
|Dicey Dungeons
|X4: Foundations
Most promising Early Access game for Linux available in 2019
|Black Mesa
|Jupiter Hell
|Dota Underlords
|Volcanoids
|Last Epoch
Overall best visual style for a game release in 2019
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|Ion Fury
|Oxygen Not Included
|X4: Foundations
|A Short Hike
Absolute favourite game for Linux released in 2019
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|Slay the Spire
|Ion Fury
|Oxygen Not Included
|Life is Strange 2
Our GOTY Page will be kept open for a while for those who wish to see the full details.
Some seriously hot competition across the categories included this year! Congratulations to all the winners and to every single item nominated.
Thank you to everyone who participated and shared the page around. It's always a good bit of fun to see what people have enjoyed the most. See you again next year for another round and let's see if we can make a bigger splash. We are planning a few changes for next time too, both categories (fewer and more focused) and the mechanics of it.
Some good games, tools and developers up there!
WorMzyMaybe make the closing date a Sunday next year so you get the weekend offIt's fine, I only had to fix 2 bugs which created another 99 bugs to make this all possible. Saturdays eh?
thykrFOSS game engine reimplementation: you really should have picked OpenRCT2 (RollerCoaster Tycoon) https://openrct2.org/ and CorsixTH (Theme Hospital) https://github.com/corsixth/corsixth
Submissions are open to the general public before voting, so anyone can add whatever they feel is appropriate.
A bit surprised to see Tomb Raider in the first place, as it bored me rather quickly and I couldn't even get more than 10 hours in.
But that was mostly due to the game being pretty much a carbon copy of the previous game (with some improvements) and there's only so much I can take of that formula within a few years it seems...
Nevertheless, for me it's fine, not bad.
kaimanA bit disappointed that Pillars of Eternity II didn't even make the top 5 of Best 2019 update. That's when Obsidian officially added turn based mode, which basically changed it into a completely different game; and a much better one at that, IMO.Probably a mix of things, but mostly the game as a whole did not sell well and people largely forgot about it.
