The release of Mesa 17 has seen a bit of a delay, for all the right reasons

Originally, the first release candidate of Mesa 17 (originally Mesa 13.1, using yearly numbering now) was due on the 13th of this month (original schedule here), but they are running a bit behind.
Writing on the announce mailing list Emil writes:
QuoteHi all,So, by Mesa 17 it looks like Intel 'Ivy Bridge' will get up to at least OpenGL 4.0, with 'Haswell' already at OpenGL 4.5.
As some of you may know the Intel and Igalia devs are working hard on bringing Gen7 Intel hardware to OpenGL 4.0+. With Haswell devices exposing OpenGL 4.5 as of yesterday and Ivy Bridge to enable OpenGL 4.0 as the v2 series from the Igalia devs land - with the next day or two.
In case you're not familiar: with the above work, the Intel Linux driver will provide the same [or even greater] functionality than the respective Windows and Android ones, across the board.
This is a very huge milestone, which should not go unmentioned !
We certainly noticed and appreciate all the hard work going into Mesa. Mesa 17 is shaping up to be a really fantastic way for us all to start off 2017. It sounds like the delay will only be for a few days, so I would still expect the Mesa 17 stable release in February.
I want to express my thanks to the hard work of all developers working on the open source graphics stack. They are all doing amazing work to get as much hardware as possible to support the latest OpenGL, and plenty of performance patches have been making their way in too.
Hopefully later this year we will see the shader cache land for Mesa, so that performance and loading times of Linux games on open source drivers can further improve.
