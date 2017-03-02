The Talos Principle has another stable build with Vulkan improvements, much better than OpenGL

Croteam have put out yet another stable build of The Talos Principle [Steam], which brings improvements for the Vulkan version. I did some fresh benchmarks and the difference is quite amazing.
From the update notes:
Here's some benchmarks done on my main rig, specifications: i7 5960x, 980ti, 1080p, Antergos + XFCE
Speaks for itself. This is hopefully the shape of things to come with Linux games powered by Vulkan, giving us a much more even chance against Windows versions of games.
I've tested other games that use Vulkan and all show improvements over OpenGL, but you will see for yourself whenever they get released.
Thank you! Would be interesting to compare this with the Windows version of the game.
Obviously You gonna have good performance with that powerfull hardware...
I would like to see a benchmark with a more realistic and reachable hardware: core i3 and a GTX 750ti, for example.
And I would like to see the difference against the OpenGL mode, the Vulkan mode and the DirectX mode of the windows version of the game with the same hardware, so We can have more extensive information
This is really awesome to see! It would be nice to see the Windows vs Linux comparison too
Very impressive gain!
There is no need for that reachable hardware.Look at his OpenGL performance.It's way terrible for that kind of hardware.That's how OpenGL kills the hardware.
Actually when game runs great;who cares about DirectX?
Windows DX11 performance was just above Vulkan in the previous beta. So this beta should just about match DX11 performance. So there is still a lot of optimisation work left to do.
I'm confused. The post says stable build but you tell us to use the beta. Which one is it?
To sum up: Better is better, but best would be best!