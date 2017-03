The Talos Principle has another stable build with Vulkan improvements, much better than OpenGL

Quote - General stability and performance improvements on Vulkan API.

Croteam have put out yet another stable build of The Talos Principle [ Steam ], which brings improvements for the Vulkan version. I did some fresh benchmarks and the difference is quite amazing.From the update notes To use the Vulkan version, you need to load the 64bit build of The Talos Principle and then switch to Vulkan in the graphics settings.Here's some benchmarks done on my main rig, specifications: i7 5960x, 980ti, 1080p, Antergos + XFCESpeaks for itself. This is hopefully the shape of things to come with Linux games powered by Vulkan, giving us a much more even chance against Windows versions of games.I've tested other games that use Vulkan and all show improvements over OpenGL, but you will see for yourself whenever they get released.