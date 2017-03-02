Support me on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux (and me) alive.
The Talos Principle has another stable build with Vulkan improvements, much better than OpenGL
Posted by , 2 March 2017 at 2:53 pm UTC / 4234 views
Croteam have put out yet another stable build of The Talos Principle [Steam], which brings improvements for the Vulkan version. I did some fresh benchmarks and the difference is quite amazing.

From the update notes:
Quote- General stability and performance improvements on Vulkan API.
To use the Vulkan version, you need to load the 64bit build of The Talos Principle and then switch to Vulkan in the graphics settings.

Here's some benchmarks done on my main rig, specifications: i7 5960x, 980ti, 1080p, Antergos + XFCE

image


Speaks for itself. This is hopefully the shape of things to come with Linux games powered by Vulkan, giving us a much more even chance against Windows versions of games.

I've tested other games that use Vulkan and all show improvements over OpenGL, but you will see for yourself whenever they get released.
Comments
0aTT commented on 2 March 2017 at 3:22 pm UTC

Thank you! Would be interesting to compare this with the Windows version of the game.

Comandante Ñoñardo commented on 2 March 2017 at 3:30 pm UTC
Obviously You gonna have good performance with that powerfull hardware...
I would like to see a benchmark with a more realistic and reachable hardware: core i3 and a GTX 750ti, for example.

And I would like to see the difference against the OpenGL mode, the Vulkan mode and the DirectX mode of the windows version of the game with the same hardware, so We can have more extensive information

natewardawg commented on 2 March 2017 at 3:30 pm UTC
This is really awesome to see! It would be nice to see the Windows vs Linux comparison too

legluondunet commented on 2 March 2017 at 3:55 pm UTC
Very impressive gain!

Leopard commented on 2 March 2017 at 4:00 pm UTC
Comandante ÑoñardoObviously You gonna have good performance with that powerfull hardware...
I would like to see a benchmark with a more realistic and reachable hardware: core i3 and a GTX 750ti, for example.

And I would like to see the difference against the OpenGL mode, the Vulkan mode and the DirectX mode of the windows version of the game with the same hardware, so We can have more extensive information

There is no need for that reachable hardware.Look at his OpenGL performance.It's way terrible for that kind of hardware.That's how OpenGL kills the hardware.

Actually when game runs great;who cares about DirectX?

Ehvis commented on 2 March 2017 at 4:25 pm UTC
0aTTThank you! Would be interesting to compare this with the Windows version of the game.

Windows DX11 performance was just above Vulkan in the previous beta. So this beta should just about match DX11 performance. So there is still a lot of optimisation work left to do.

liamdawe commented on 2 March 2017 at 4:29 pm UTC
Leopard
Comandante ÑoñardoObviously You gonna have good performance with that powerfull hardware...
I would like to see a benchmark with a more realistic and reachable hardware: core i3 and a GTX 750ti, for example.

And I would like to see the difference against the OpenGL mode, the Vulkan mode and the DirectX mode of the windows version of the game with the same hardware, so We can have more extensive information

There is no need for that reachable hardware.Look at his OpenGL performance.It's way terrible for that kind of hardware.That's how OpenGL kills the hardware.

Actually when game runs great;who cares about DirectX?
Good to see someone understands it. OpenGL performance on my hardware is way below what DX does on Windows. Vulkan makes it more than acceptable and should do the same for others.

t3g commented on 2 March 2017 at 5:32 pm UTC
I'm confused. The post says stable build but you tell us to use the beta. Which one is it?

Purple Library Guy commented on 2 March 2017 at 5:38 pm UTC

Ehvis
0aTTThank you! Would be interesting to compare this with the Windows version of the game.

Windows DX11 performance was just above Vulkan in the previous beta. So this beta should just about match DX11 performance. So there is still a lot of optimisation work left to do.

To sum up: Better is better, but best would be best!

liamdawe commented on 2 March 2017 at 5:51 pm UTC
t3gI'm confused. The post says stable build but you tell us to use the beta. Which one is it?
Fixed, it's on the stable branch now.

