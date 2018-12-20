There's another (better) workaround for the Unity graphical glitches with NVIDIA on Linux

Recently, I wrote a post about Unity games when playing on NVIDIA having some major graphical glitches with a workaround. Here's another one, that might work better.

To save you a click, the original method was to force a game to use Vulkan by setting "-force-vulkan" as a launch option. However, some games simply don't work with that method or get worse while some work perfectly with it.

Another option, that's possibly better is to set this as a launch option instead:

-force-glcore42 -force-clamped

This forces the game into OpenGL 4.2 and makes it stick to it. See more command line arguments for Unity games here.

To do so on Steam, is really quite simple. Right click on the game you have problems with, hit Properties and then Set Launch Options. In the text box that's available, simply pop that in.

I can confirm this works for both The Long Dark and Project Hospital, two titles that had pretty severe issues.

Why might this be better than forcing Vulkan? While forcing Vulkan is fine for some games, others might simply fail or have even worse issues with Vulkan. There's many reasons for that including driver issues, OpenGL specific code, no testing done on Vulkan by the developer and so on. Essentially, this method should just work better for games with graphical issues with Unity and NVIDIA.

Hat tip to marc.