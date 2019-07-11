We're live now on Twitch!
Throw your Owl at everything in "Eagle Island", out now with Linux support

Few games have a demo that capture my interest so intensely as Eagle Island, thankfully my enjoyment of the demo translated well into the full game. Featuring a level of polish I don't often see from a brand new release, Eagle Island is an absolute joy.

Note: Key provided by Screen Wave Media.

Pixelnicks have crafted a very fine experience, one you can play through again and again thanks to the mix of different gameplay modes available. What really makes Eagle Island shine though is the unusual combat system, which has you throw your pet Owl around and while slightly amusing it's some really clever design.

With the combat system you can quickly launch your Owl, or hold down a button to call it back and properly aim. Not only that, you can aim your Owl while in mid-air too as it suspends your movement while you do so making it really quite a unique game mechanic and very entertaining to use.

Feature Highlight:

  • Story, Roguelite, and Speedrun modes
  • Fully procedurally generated worlds
  • 85 different perk abilities to mix up the gameplay each run
  • Magical feathers transform your owl into elemental forms
  • 16 beautiful environments to explore
  • 12 huge boss battles

If you usually enjoy action platformers, this is one you definitely need to be taking a look at. It still has a free demo up, so you've got nothing but time to lose and I would be surprised if you didn't enjoy it enough to pick up a copy.

Another highlight is that if you've perhaps struggled with other similar games, Eagle Island has some great accessibility options. You can turn on auto-aim, turn off lighting, add character outlines, disable screenshake and more. Not only that, it has different graphics rendering options too. If the pixel art blocky style bugs you, it can be adjusted to make it sharper or softer. On top of all that, it has various difficulty modes too, lots of options to get the game how you want it to be and that really makes this gamer happy.

The only single problem I've had, is the Gif creation tool crashes the game. That's it, everything else worked really nicely. The developer is aware of the issue and they have my log from the crash, so hopefully that one bit will be fixed.

You can find Eagle Island on Steam.

