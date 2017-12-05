Total War: ROME II - Emperor Edition is again showing signs of possible Linux support

Total War: ROME II [Steam] was supposed to come to Linux quite some time ago, but it never happened. Seems it may still come.
This is an odd one, as it was originally announced a number of years ago. The original announcement can be seen here from 2013, where it said "ROME II will be launching on Linux early next year". Of course, 2014 came and went and the game was nowhere to be seen.
Then, in 2015 when Valve did the big SteamOS sale, it was again listed as a title coming to SteamOS. Here we are many years later and it's still not on Linux/SteamOS. It's obviously not the only game to never arrive, like The Witcher III, but we're now seeing signs that it may yet see the light of day.
SteamDB has been showing a flurry of activity lately which has included the Linux content (which hasn't been released) seeing plenty of updates. Of course, this is not confirmation and should be taken with a pinch of salt, but the amount of activity on it lately is hopefully a good indication that it's had a renewed pushed from somewhere.
Perfection takes time, so let's hope if it does come out that it's a good port.
Thanks for the email archmage24601!
I have a very bad habbit of buying up Linux Games in mass and wonder if I would enjoy playing this series.
It's grand strategy.
If you like Paradox games you might like it.
Map wise it's turn based . Combat is real time.
People seem to like the combat most , but that's just and outsider opinion. I have some games from the series but I kinda stink at them and am not a very big fan.
Rome 2 received a DLC for Third Century crisis a week ago so I could see Creative Assembly delaying a Linux version because they knew the engine was still going to be updated. But then again, it's been a long while since the last update prior to this DLC and I don't think they were working on it (or knew they were going to make it) for two years. So who really knows.
I do enjoy these games, though I do prefer the map layer to the realtime battles.