GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page!
Support me on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures we have no timed articles and no paywalls. Just good, fresh content! We will also never show adverts to anyone who supports GamingOnLinux! Alternatively, you can support me on Paypal.

Total War: ROME II - Emperor Edition is again showing signs of possible Linux support

Posted by , / 1707 views

Total War: ROME II [Steam] was supposed to come to Linux quite some time ago, but it never happened. Seems it may still come.

This is an odd one, as it was originally announced a number of years ago. The original announcement can be seen here from 2013, where it said "ROME II will be launching on Linux early next year". Of course, 2014 came and went and the game was nowhere to be seen.

Then, in 2015 when Valve did the big SteamOS sale, it was again listed as a title coming to SteamOS. Here we are many years later and it's still not on Linux/SteamOS. It's obviously not the only game to never arrive, like The Witcher III, but we're now seeing signs that it may yet see the light of day.

SteamDB has been showing a flurry of activity lately which has included the Linux content (which hasn't been released) seeing plenty of updates. Of course, this is not confirmation and should be taken with a pinch of salt, but the amount of activity on it lately is hopefully a good indication that it's had a renewed pushed from somewhere.

Perfection takes time, so let's hope if it does come out that it's a good port.

Thanks for the email archmage24601!

3 Likes, Who?
Comments
Page: 1/2»
  Go to:

sonic 5 December 2017 at 7:33 pm UTC
View PC info
Hope dies last, great!
ElectricPrism 5 December 2017 at 7:51 pm UTC
View PC info
Who does this series appeal to? Serious question.

I have a very bad habbit of buying up Linux Games in mass and wonder if I would enjoy playing this series.
razing32 5 December 2017 at 8:10 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
ElectricPrismWho does this series appeal to? Serious question.

I have a very bad habbit of buying up Linux Games in mass and wonder if I would enjoy playing this series.

It's grand strategy.
If you like Paradox games you might like it.
Map wise it's turn based . Combat is real time.
People seem to like the combat most , but that's just and outsider opinion. I have some games from the series but I kinda stink at them and am not a very big fan.
razing32 5 December 2017 at 8:11 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Isn't Attila Total War , the one that came after already on Linux ? Wonder what the hold up is with this one ....
KimmoKM 5 December 2017 at 8:39 pm UTC
razing32Isn't Attila Total War , the one that came after already on Linux ? Wonder what the hold up is with this one ....

Rome 2 received a DLC for Third Century crisis a week ago so I could see Creative Assembly delaying a Linux version because they knew the engine was still going to be updated. But then again, it's been a long while since the last update prior to this DLC and I don't think they were working on it (or knew they were going to make it) for two years. So who really knows.
kellerkindt 5 December 2017 at 9:12 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Quotelike The Witcher III
image
ajgp 5 December 2017 at 9:20 pm UTC
View PC info
[quote=razing32]
ElectricPrism.
People seem to like the combat most , but that's just and outsider opinion.

I do enjoy these games, though I do prefer the map layer to the realtime battles.
Schattenspiegel 5 December 2017 at 9:51 pm UTC
Would be nice to see it happening. The UI is a bit of a mess in this one, but I still have fond memories of "Oh shit!" moments in the campaign I played before getting rid of dual boot.
thed4rkn1te 5 December 2017 at 9:59 pm UTC
View PC info
All of the activity seems to be on the shared mac/linux content depots, without any updates to the executable depots. I would guess they are rolling out new content for the mac version.
Teodosio 5 December 2017 at 10:15 pm UTC
That would be a dream, Rome 2 is the only TW game I really wish to play.
  Go to:
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

We also accept Paypal donations! If you already are, thank you!

Due to spam you need to Register and Login to comment.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • Story Time: "The Black Mirror (2004)" (in VirtualBox)
  • Date:
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Twitter
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Facebook
Misc