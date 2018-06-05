Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia releases for Linux on Thursday, will use Vulkan

Feral Interactive have announced today that Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia will officially release for Linux on Thursday, June 7th. It will be another port powered by the Vulkan API.

Seems Feral are truly going all-in with Vulkan now, which is going to be great!

They've also sent out the system requirements:

Minimum:

OS: Ubuntu 18.04

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 2GB AMD R9 285 (GCN 3rd Gen and above), 2GB NVIDIA 680 or better

Storage: 15 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Ubuntu 18.04

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770K

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 4GB AMD RX 480, 4GB NVIDIA GTX 970 or better

Storage: 15 GB available space

If you have an AMD GPU it will need at least Mesa 18.0, but they're recommending 18.0.4. NVIDIA GPU users will need the 390.59 or later driver. It requires Vulkan, no OpenGL support.

If you wish to pre-order and make sure you're ready, you can do so on the Humble Store, Feral Store or Steam.

Fantastic to see more from Feral Interactive on Linux, next up it looks like Life is Strange: Before the Storm and then their teaser after that.