Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia releases for Linux on Thursday, will use Vulkan

Feral Interactive have announced today that Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia will officially release for Linux on Thursday, June 7th. It will be another port powered by the Vulkan API.
Seems Feral are truly going all-in with Vulkan now, which is going to be great!
They've also sent out the system requirements:
Minimum:
OS: Ubuntu 18.04
Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD equivalent
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: 2GB AMD R9 285 (GCN 3rd Gen and above), 2GB NVIDIA 680 or better
Storage: 15 GB available space
Recommended:
OS: Ubuntu 18.04
Processor: Intel Core i7-3770K
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: 4GB AMD RX 480, 4GB NVIDIA GTX 970 or better
Storage: 15 GB available space
If you have an AMD GPU it will need at least Mesa 18.0, but they're recommending 18.0.4. NVIDIA GPU users will need the 390.59 or later driver. It requires Vulkan, no OpenGL support.
If you wish to pre-order and make sure you're ready, you can do so on the Humble Store, Feral Store or Steam.
Fantastic to see more from Feral Interactive on Linux, next up it looks like Life is Strange: Before the Storm and then their teaser after that.
I wonder if this TW game would be more my thing. The reviews are quite mediocre because it appears to be a more 'dumbed down' version of a TW game. Maybe it requires less patience to get into.
A lot of them seem to state it's still a good game but not the best Total War game in the series for sure, couldn't comment myself as I said not into these sort of games myself ^^
I did notice it is published by Sega though, after Sega Mega Drive classics coming to Linux and now this, maybe there's still hopes of a Sonic Mania port? ^^
They should give a real good use to their technical skills and update the first Tomb Raider to Vulkan.