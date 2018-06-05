GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia releases for Linux on Thursday, will use Vulkan

Feral Interactive have announced today that Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia will officially release for Linux on Thursday, June 7th. It will be another port powered by the Vulkan API.

Seems Feral are truly going all-in with Vulkan now, which is going to be great!

They've also sent out the system requirements:

Minimum:
OS: Ubuntu 18.04
Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD equivalent
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: 2GB AMD R9 285 (GCN 3rd Gen and above), 2GB NVIDIA 680 or better
Storage: 15 GB available space

Recommended:
OS: Ubuntu 18.04
Processor: Intel Core i7-3770K
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: 4GB AMD RX 480, 4GB NVIDIA GTX 970 or better
Storage: 15 GB available space

If you have an AMD GPU it will need at least Mesa 18.0, but they're recommending 18.0.4. NVIDIA GPU users will need the 390.59 or later driver. It requires Vulkan, no OpenGL support.

If you wish to pre-order and make sure you're ready, you can do so on the Humble Store, Feral Store or Steam.

Fantastic to see more from Feral Interactive on Linux, next up it looks like Life is Strange: Before the Storm and then their teaser after that.

4 Likes, Who?
10 comments

STiAT 5 June 2018 at 11:41 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Hmh, I'll play :-)
Ehvis 5 June 2018 at 12:08 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
I'm not surprised about the Vulkan only port. With Vulkan stable enough for the latest two to be exclusive, adding OpenGL would pretty much be wasted effort. I don't think we'll see an OpenGL port from Feral again.

I wonder if this TW game would be more my thing. The reviews are quite mediocre because it appears to be a more 'dumbed down' version of a TW game. Maybe it requires less patience to get into.
Doktor_Mandrake 5 June 2018 at 12:13 pm UTC
Not really my sort of game, but cool for those who wanted this game on linux
0aTT 5 June 2018 at 12:58 pm UTC
"mixed" on steam
Doktor_Mandrake 5 June 2018 at 1:19 pm UTC
0aTT"mixed" on steam

A lot of them seem to state it's still a good game but not the best Total War game in the series for sure, couldn't comment myself as I said not into these sort of games myself ^^

I did notice it is published by Sega though, after Sega Mega Drive classics coming to Linux and now this, maybe there's still hopes of a Sonic Mania port? ^^
raneon 5 June 2018 at 3:52 pm UTC
View PC info
Great to see that Feral provides another title on Vulkan. I will buy it on release.
Mountain Man 5 June 2018 at 4:36 pm UTC
View PC info
I'm still not sure what makes this different than any other Total War game. They all seem to be essentially "re-skins" of previous games, with the possible exception of Total Warhammer which added flying units, heroes, and magic to the mix.


Last edited by Mountain Man at 5 June 2018 at 4:38 pm UTC
lucifertdark 5 June 2018 at 5:52 pm UTC
View PC info
It's a Total War game, so of course I'm going to buy it ASAP.
kellerkindt 5 June 2018 at 6:38 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Just being curios, are they using MoltenVK for the Mac port, or is it an in-house metal implementation/translation?
Comandante Ñoñardo 6 June 2018 at 12:50 am UTC
View PC info
Total Meh...
They should give a real good use to their technical skills and update the first Tomb Raider to Vulkan.
