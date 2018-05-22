GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
Use Reddit? Join us on our very own subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Linuxstuff/
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page!
Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures we have no timed articles and no paywalls. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can support us on Paypal and Liberapay!

Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia to arrive on Linux in June, after the Mac release

Posted by , | Views: 2,631

Feral Interactive [Official Site] have now confirmed that Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia will arrive on Linux next month, with the Mac release this month. While the game released for Windows at the start of this month.

We're used to delays by now on Linux, thankfully ~2 months isn't really all that long to wait.

They sent this tweet out just now:

Linux generals! THRONES OF BRITANNIA, the first in the new Total War Saga series, is coming to Linux in June.

System requirements will be announced shortly. In the meantime, prepare for your campaign of conquest on the minisite: https://t.co/zFVPI5Gkns pic.twitter.com/GuAv52OmeE

— Feral Interactive (@feralgames) May 22, 2018

Thrones has been a bit of a divisive game for the Total War franchise, with firmly "Mixed" user reviews on Steam. The development team has acknowledged this in a recent blog post detailing what they're going to do to improve the game. They already released a beta patch for this, so hopefully it will turn things around.

6 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more information here.
11 comments
Page: 1/2»
  Go to:

Zlopez 22 May 2018 at 10:26 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Good to hear, but I'm still waiting for linux port of Total War: Warhammer II.
Eike 22 May 2018 at 10:36 am UTC
View PC info
ZlopezGood to hear, but I'm still waiting for linux port of Total War: Warhammer II.

Strange that they didn't do that (yet). It seems Warhammer is selling good on Linux, they already had the first part running, ...
SadL 22 May 2018 at 11:12 am UTC
View PC info
At least they acknowledge that there is a demand for TW:Warhammer II (see reddit 20 days ago)

...that's something.
Schattenspiegel 22 May 2018 at 1:44 pm UTC
View PC info
Did they find a way to enable cross platform mp with this one?
liamdawe 22 May 2018 at 1:52 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
SchattenspiegelDid they find a way to enable cross platform mp with this one?
They haven't given out any details like that yet. Doesn't seem to mention it anywhere.
STiAT 22 May 2018 at 2:09 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
My nord Kingdom will become true one day :-).
mirv 22 May 2018 at 5:48 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
liamdawe
SchattenspiegelDid they find a way to enable cross platform mp with this one?
They haven't given out any details like that yet. Doesn't seem to mention it anywhere.

Purely at a guess, knowing the sort of issue that causes incompatibility, I doubt cross platform will be available.

Feral probably know how it could be done, but the problem is getting the original developer to change their code (which is basically not going to happen). Seeing as other Total War titles have the same issue, I see no reason not to think the same here.

Nothing definite of course until Feral give out more info.
bakgwailo 22 May 2018 at 8:26 pm UTC
mirv
liamdawe
SchattenspiegelDid they find a way to enable cross platform mp with this one?
They haven't given out any details like that yet. Doesn't seem to mention it anywhere.

Purely at a guess, knowing the sort of issue that causes incompatibility, I doubt cross platform will be available.

Feral probably know how it could be done, but the problem is getting the original developer to change their code (which is basically not going to happen). Seeing as other Total War titles have the same issue, I see no reason not to think the same here.

Nothing definite of course until Feral give out more info.

Yeah, considering that CA did the port of Attila in house and didn't fix the cross platform multiplayer then, I doubt this will have it. Same with their in house port of Rome 2 on OSX.
Zlopez 23 May 2018 at 12:32 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
SadLAt least they acknowledge that there is a demand for TW:Warhammer II (see reddit 20 days ago)

...that's something.

I think the main issue here is with the mode that is combining the worlds from TW: Warhammer 1 and TW: Warhammer 2 together (I'm not sure how is this called, but it came shortly after releasing TW: Warhammer 2).
SadL 23 May 2018 at 12:38 pm UTC
View PC info
Zlopez
SadLAt least they acknowledge that there is a demand for TW:Warhammer II (see reddit 20 days ago)

...that's something.

I think the main issue here is with the mode that is combining the worlds from TW: Warhammer 1 and TW: Warhammer 2 together (I'm not sure how is this called, but it came shortly after releasing TW: Warhammer 2).

You mean the free DLC Mortal Empires. Hopefully we will have good news in a few months...hopefully...
  Go to:
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon or Liberapay. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

We also accept Paypal donations and subscriptions! If you already are, thank you!

Due to spam you need to Register and Login to comment.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • Puzzle Tiles: „Botanicula“
  • Date:
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc