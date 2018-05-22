Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia to arrive on Linux in June, after the Mac release

Feral Interactive [Official Site] have now confirmed that Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia will arrive on Linux next month, with the Mac release this month. While the game released for Windows at the start of this month.
We're used to delays by now on Linux, thankfully ~2 months isn't really all that long to wait.
They sent this tweet out just now:
Linux generals! THRONES OF BRITANNIA, the first in the new Total War Saga series, is coming to Linux in June.— Feral Interactive (@feralgames) May 22, 2018
System requirements will be announced shortly. In the meantime, prepare for your campaign of conquest on the minisite: https://t.co/zFVPI5Gkns pic.twitter.com/GuAv52OmeE
Thrones has been a bit of a divisive game for the Total War franchise, with firmly "Mixed" user reviews on Steam. The development team has acknowledged this in a recent blog post detailing what they're going to do to improve the game. They already released a beta patch for this, so hopefully it will turn things around.
Strange that they didn't do that (yet). It seems Warhammer is selling good on Linux, they already had the first part running, ...
...that's something.
Purely at a guess, knowing the sort of issue that causes incompatibility, I doubt cross platform will be available.
Feral probably know how it could be done, but the problem is getting the original developer to change their code (which is basically not going to happen). Seeing as other Total War titles have the same issue, I see no reason not to think the same here.
Nothing definite of course until Feral give out more info.
Yeah, considering that CA did the port of Attila in house and didn't fix the cross platform multiplayer then, I doubt this will have it. Same with their in house port of Rome 2 on OSX.
I think the main issue here is with the mode that is combining the worlds from TW: Warhammer 1 and TW: Warhammer 2 together (I'm not sure how is this called, but it came shortly after releasing TW: Warhammer 2).
You mean the free DLC Mortal Empires. Hopefully we will have good news in a few months...hopefully...