Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia to be on Linux "one to two months" after the Windows release

Feral Interactive [Official Site] have today announced that the Linux version of Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia should be on Linux "one to two months" after the Windows release.

Announced on Twitter, they said this exactly:

With THRONES OF BRITANNIA being released for Windows this week, we have an update for macOS and Linux monarchs.



We are closing fast on the macOS and Linux versions, and are currently *aiming* for macOS and Linux releases one to two months after the Windows release on May 3rd. pic.twitter.com/VfkTMpYlHu — Feral Interactive (@feralgames) May 1, 2018

The Windows version is due for release on May 3rd, so it could be June/July before we see the Linux version.

Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia is the latest strategy game from developer Creative Assembly and publisher SEGA, which combines huge real-time battles with an engrossing turn-based campaign. For a look at it, here's a recent video the Total War team released showing off some gameplay of the the English kingdom of Mierce:

The good news is that it looks like Life is Strange: Before the Storm may arrive before it! Going by the infamous Feral port radar, it's currently sat in the "Very Soon" section. It also popped up on SteamDB recently so perhaps it will be this month—Feral sure do like to keep us Linux gamers busy!