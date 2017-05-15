Total War: SHOGUN 2 and Fall of the Samurai are heading to Linux from Feral Interactive

Total War: SHOGUN 2 [Steam] and Fall of the Samurai [Steam] are being ported to Linux from Feral Interactive and they will be released on May 23rd.
The multiplayer is currently Linux to Linux only, from the press email:
QuoteOnline multiplayer will be Linux vs Linux upon launch, and Feral is working on a patch that will enable macOS vs Linux in the near future.
From the Feral Announcement:
QuoteStake your claim on the shogunate on May 23rd with Total War: SHOGUN 2 and Fall of the Samurai, two magnificently expressed entries in the legendary Total War series.They have not yet revealed the system requirements. They say they will confirm those closer to release.
Total War: SHOGUN 2 is a masterful combination of real-time tactics and turn-based strategy set against the dramatic backdrop of 16th century Japan.
Fall of the Samurai is the standalone sequel to Total War: SHOGUN 2, and moves the action on to the 19th century, where Japan plunges into the modern world with a spectacular clash of medieval and mechanized weaponry.
Two games from Feral Interactive's previous Mac ports, so it's nice to see them working through their older titles for us too.
I've asked Samsai to take the lead on the port report for this one, since Total War games aren't really something I'm greatly interested in. Even without my personal interest in it, this will be great to have on Linux since SHOGUN 2 is one of the most highly rated in the series!
This isn't the only upcoming port from Feral Interactive either, as the "Made to wade" clue is still hovering on their radar.
Any word on Vulkan?
Ooh, I have this one (though not the expansion so will throw money Feral's way for that). Defginately one of my favourite Total War entries.
Its a shame that cross platform multiplayer will exclude Windows; I feel this is a ongoing problem with ports that has 2 effects.
1. Some people just wont buy the port with this limitation.
2. People who could be swayed over to Linux from windows will see this and view it as areason not too as they would miss playing with their firends on windows.
Not entirely Ferals fault here as it would require change of network/multiplayer code on windows as well, and way beyond my abilities!
I'm glad I waited until this gets ported before I bought it. i've been wanting to play Shogun 2 for quite awhile now. this is going to be an instant buy for me.
I'm definitely a Feral supporter so it pains me to say so but this will be the first Feral-release I will skip.
I'll make up for it by buying the next one at full price.
It seems Total War is selling well for them!
You're correct, yep. These games use OpenGL.
Regarding cross-platform multiplayer, we're working on a Linux vs Mac patch for y'all. We'll shout when that's released.
Not completely my type of game but I am stll gonna buy it from the Feral store. Thanks for the port, Feral!
I can't keep wondering whether it just was comparably little effort to port or if there's another reason to choose a 6 year old game with plenty of similar ones available.
Probably the first Feral ported game I won't buy. At least not without a massive sale. :-/
Yaaay!!
I have the game but as has been said will throw my money on the DLC for Feral