Total War: SHOGUN 2 looks like it will be heading to Linux & SteamOS

Well this was quite a surprise to see! It looks like Total War: SHOGUN 2 [Steam] is going to make an appearance on Linux & SteamOS.
Just now I saw this pop-up on SteamDB:
Quote Changed Depots
203723/config/oslist: linux
203723/name: Linux Shogun 2 Data
203724/config/oslist: linux
203724/name: Linux Shogun 2 App
203725/config/oslist: linux
203725/name: Linux Shogun 2 FOTS Soundtrack
203726/config/oslist: linux
203726/name: Linux Shogun 2 FOTS
203727/config/language: english
Another highly rated strategy game that certainly looks like it will come to Linux. Of course, SteamDB isn't confirmation, but it's looking pretty likely. No idea when it will happen of course, but we will keep you updated if we hear anything.
Feral Interactive did the Mac version, so it's likely they are now bringing it over to Linux. I haven't personally heard anything from them on that though.
About the game
Total War: SHOGUN 2 features enhanced full 3D battles via land and sea, which made a name for the series, as well as the tactical campaign map that many refer to as the heart and soul of Total War. Featuring a brand new AI system inspired by the scriptures that influenced Japanese warfare, the millennia old Chinese “Art of War”, the Creative Assembly brings the wisdom of Master Sun Tsu to Total War: SHOGUN 2. Analysing this ancient text enabled the Creative Assembly to implement easy to understand yet deep strategical gameplay.
If it lands on Linux will you be picking up a copy? Or do you already own it and look forward to playing it on Linux? Let us know in the comments.
This is good, little by little all my games on my library will be on Linux.. that would be cool.
Already own it from way back when i dual booted but cool always welcome to have another game in the linux fold.
Already own it. Can't wait to play it on Linux. Might get me into Total War.
Already own it. Great news anyway and I won't hesitate to buy it a second time to support devs
I only hope, thre will be a cross platform multiplayer. Right now, I want to play the Total War: Warhammer with my friends, but all of them are playing on Windows and this "incompatible versions" error is quite annoying. Same with the DOW 2, I played all of the single campaings in all DOW 2 games on Linux, but I'm unable to find any multiplayer game. There were problem to find a game even on Windows a year ago. Now on Linux it is almost impossible.
I knew this is not the fault of the Feral Interactive. I'ts sad, that this could be easily solved by making a dedicated servers, but this means, rewriting of multiplayer code of the game for which nobody wants to pay for.
Be afraid,Samurai cavalry coming straight, to hit you.
I usually buy anything Feral, but games like these absolutely need cross platform multiplayer. So will wait and see.
YES!
This is my favorite Total War game and the only game I miss from my Windows days. This is fantstic news!
This game had let me waste more than 100 hours of my lifetime until I stopped booting Windows. Now I'm looking forward to wasting more of it.
And it has a great graphical style - it's truly my favourite Total War title.
Last edited by Jewgeni Filippowitsch Iwanowski at 20 February 2017 at 5:11 pm UTC
I'll probably get this. I've been interested in it for a while, but y'know, no Tux no Bux.