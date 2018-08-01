Total War: WARHAMMER II to release for Linux in 'early Autumn'

Feral Interactive announced today in their newsletter that the Linux port Total War: WARHAMMER II will be available in 'early Autumn'.
Given their wording, this means it's likely to be sometime in September, so prepare your wallets. Here's exactly what they said for those not receiving it:
The New World beckons! We are aiming to release Total War: WARHAMMER II for macOS and Linux in early Autumn.
This would make Feral's third Linux port this year after Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia and Rise of the Tomb Raider. We still have Life is Strange: Before the Storm to come as well. Hopefully more to keep Linux gamers satisfied!
Sadly, it looks like we're not getting a Linux port of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, as it was announced only for Mac. If you want to see it on Linux, might be worth letting them know on Twitter.
Too much Total War!?!
I just love playing Total War, I have 413 hours on Shogun 2 and 429 hours on Warhammer (and counting). Feral give us Warhammer 2 o/
These Total War games have an engine and probably a bunch of other stuff in common. When you've ported a couple, porting the next one must be way easier and faster and cheaper, because you can re-use a bunch of your work. So why on earth would they skip any if there's a decent chance of sales? If they have any sense, at this point they will just port every Total War that comes out.
And since we want Feral to continue doing well, and since doing a Total War game probably only has an opportunity cost of maybe a third of a different kind of game (because it's so quick and easy to do), I'm getting kind of tired of so many people whining about them taking their guaranteed revenue.
I am still studying it to get it right.
15+ hours of watching videos, 2h of playing, 2 more hours of configuring the steam controller. 4 Total War titles, with 5 DLCs bought. lol