Total War: WARHAMMER II to release for Linux in 'early Autumn'

Feral Interactive announced today in their newsletter that the Linux port Total War: WARHAMMER II will be available in 'early Autumn'.

Given their wording, this means it's likely to be sometime in September, so prepare your wallets. Here's exactly what they said for those not receiving it:

The New World beckons! We are aiming to release Total War: WARHAMMER II for macOS and Linux in early Autumn.

This would make Feral's third Linux port this year after Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia and Rise of the Tomb Raider. We still have Life is Strange: Before the Storm to come as well. Hopefully more to keep Linux gamers satisfied!

Sadly, it looks like we're not getting a Linux port of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, as it was announced only for Mac. If you want to see it on Linux, might be worth letting them know on Twitter.

Eike 1 August 2018 at 9:15 am UTC
I also wonder why they're not bringing Lego ports. They didn't even give it a try, like with F1...
lucifertdark 1 August 2018 at 9:24 am UTC
This will be a day one purchase for me, it's Warhammer!
ageres 1 August 2018 at 9:29 am UTC
They promised Life is Strange: Before the Storm this spring, so "early Autumn" probably means "early Autumn, 2019" in terms of Feral time.
fabry92 1 August 2018 at 10:42 am UTC
Too much Warhammers. Who buy all this chapters? O.o
lucifertdark 1 August 2018 at 11:02 am UTC
fabry92Too much Warhammers. Who buy all this chapters? O.o
Because it's Warhammer.
Eike 1 August 2018 at 11:03 am UTC
fabry92Too much Warhammers. Who buy all this chapters? O.o

Too much Total War!?!
Anders1232 1 August 2018 at 11:34 am UTC
Total War is a great series, and by the number of GNU/Linux releases is a profitable one. And the Warhammer ones are great.
I just love playing Total War, I have 413 hours on Shogun 2 and 429 hours on Warhammer (and counting). Feral give us Warhammer 2 o/
raneon 1 August 2018 at 3:26 pm UTC
I would buy it just because of the great Vulkan support :-) But yes, some other games besides Warhammer would be great as well :-)
Purple Library Guy 1 August 2018 at 4:01 pm UTC
One thing to keep in mind about porting games is that profit is a net thing--sales minus expenses.
These Total War games have an engine and probably a bunch of other stuff in common. When you've ported a couple, porting the next one must be way easier and faster and cheaper, because you can re-use a bunch of your work. So why on earth would they skip any if there's a decent chance of sales? If they have any sense, at this point they will just port every Total War that comes out.

And since we want Feral to continue doing well, and since doing a Total War game probably only has an opportunity cost of maybe a third of a different kind of game (because it's so quick and easy to do), I'm getting kind of tired of so many people whining about them taking their guaranteed revenue.


Patola 1 August 2018 at 5:08 pm UTC
Anders1232Total War is a great series, and by the number of GNU/Linux releases is a profitable one. And the Warhammer ones are great.
I just love playing Total War, I have 413 hours on Shogun 2 and 429 hours on Warhammer (and counting). Feral give us Warhammer 2 o/
I envy you.
I am still studying it to get it right.
15+ hours of watching videos, 2h of playing, 2 more hours of configuring the steam controller. 4 Total War titles, with 5 DLCs bought. lol
