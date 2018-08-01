Total War: WARHAMMER II to release for Linux in 'early Autumn'

Feral Interactive announced today in their newsletter that the Linux port Total War: WARHAMMER II will be available in 'early Autumn'.

Given their wording, this means it's likely to be sometime in September, so prepare your wallets. Here's exactly what they said for those not receiving it:

The New World beckons! We are aiming to release Total War: WARHAMMER II for macOS and Linux in early Autumn.

This would make Feral's third Linux port this year after Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia and Rise of the Tomb Raider. We still have Life is Strange: Before the Storm to come as well. Hopefully more to keep Linux gamers satisfied!

Sadly, it looks like we're not getting a Linux port of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, as it was announced only for Mac. If you want to see it on Linux, might be worth letting them know on Twitter.