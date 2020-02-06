We're live now on Twitch!
Our Linux GOTY Award 2019 is open for voting - come vote for your favourite games. Voting ends on Saturday 8th February.

UAlbion is an open source game engine for the 1995 classic RPG 'Albion'

Posted by , | Views: 3,888

Yet another classic game is being kept alive on modern systems thanks to open source. UAlbion was pointed out to us recently, as a game engine for Albion the 1995 classic from Blue Byte Studio. When originally released, it was highly rated by critics and a lot of people still love it today.

It is the year 2227, and the gigantic interstellar factory ship, Toronto, cruises toward a lifeless planet endowed with a wealth of minerals. While studying the planet in his shuttlecraft, the pilot, Tom Driscoll, unavoidably crash lands. Against all expectations, he survives to discover his craft has landed in a world rich in flora and fauna, and inhabited by intelligent beings. How could the data on the planet of Albion have been so wrong?

While UAlbion is somewhat playable with you being able to load it up and explore, there's a lot left to do and they could likely use a few contributors. They need to fix up the music system, add in the conversation system, combat system and the list goes on. They said their main goal is to improve the overall usability experience with the modern UAlbion plus some visual improvements and better pathfinding.

Like a lot of other such game engine re-implementations, it needs the original data files which you can find easily thanks to GOG.com. As for the project, find it on GitHub.

Hat tip to RTheren.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Game Engine, Open Source
8 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
About the author -
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
12 comments
Page: 1/2»
  Go to:

beko 6 February 2020 at 11:30 am UTC
View PC info
Wow. Just wow. Guess I've to update http://wiki.linuxgaming.de/index.php/Albion and https://beko.famkos.net/2008/05/24/albion/ now
TobyGornow 6 February 2020 at 11:44 am UTC
Thanks for the info ! One slice of my childhood I will have pleasure to finally finish so many Yeats later.
Cybolic 6 February 2020 at 12:49 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
There's also this version based on the original binary, ported using static recompilation: http://repo.openpandora.org/?page=detail&app=albion_sr&dp=true

I have no idea how well (if at all) it runs on a standard Linux system as it was developed with handheld Linux gaming systems in mind (Pyra/Pandora), but it's certainly interesting!

Now we just need a port of it back to the Amiga where it originally started development
nerdknight 6 February 2020 at 1:43 pm UTC
View PC info
I used to play a port of Albion on my old Nokia n900, ran very well, but never finished it. Maybe I'll have the chance with this engine.
stickyparadigm 6 February 2020 at 2:55 pm UTC
View PC info
Sounds great. Does someone have a link to the project?
nerdknight 6 February 2020 at 3:04 pm UTC
View PC info
stickyparadigmSounds great. Does someone have a link to the project?
Looks like this is the github project.
kokoko3k 6 February 2020 at 4:48 pm UTC
View PC info
CybolicThere's also this version based on the original binary, ported using static recompilation: http://repo.openpandora.org/?page=detail&app=albion_sr&dp=true

I have no idea how well (if at all) it runs on a standard Linux system as it was developed with handheld Linux gaming systems in mind (Pyra/Pandora), but it's certainly interesting!

Now we just need a port of it back to the Amiga where it originally started development
Nope, static recompilation means they just take the x86 binary and translated to arm one (Pandora is arm).
I din't know it was originally for the Amiga!
soulsource 6 February 2020 at 4:52 pm UTC
View PC info
I still have the original Albion CD-ROM somewhere... It's running pretty well in Dosbox, btw.
Liam Dawe 6 February 2020 at 5:04 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
stickyparadigmSounds great. Does someone have a link to the project?
Apologies, the article editor swallowed the link whole. It's back.
kaiman 6 February 2020 at 5:45 pm UTC
View PC info
kokoko3k
CybolicNow we just need a port of it back to the Amiga where it originally started development
[...] I din't know it was originally for the Amiga!
It was never released for the Amiga, but it could be counted as a spiritual successor to a little gem called Ambermoon, which was.

Thalion, the developer of Ambermoon went under shortly after its release, and I assume the remains were scooped up by Blue Byte. Both games basically share the same look and feel, so it's likely a port (or rewrite) of the original engine.

For me, Ambermoon was pretty much the best RPG on the Amiga. But on the PC there were better games than Albion.
  Go to:
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • MMOre Fun: „WoW Classic“ (Wine/DXVK)
Add your own livestream here.
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc