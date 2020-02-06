UAlbion is an open source game engine for the 1995 classic RPG 'Albion'

Yet another classic game is being kept alive on modern systems thanks to open source. UAlbion was pointed out to us recently, as a game engine for Albion the 1995 classic from Blue Byte Studio. When originally released, it was highly rated by critics and a lot of people still love it today.
It is the year 2227, and the gigantic interstellar factory ship, Toronto, cruises toward a lifeless planet endowed with a wealth of minerals. While studying the planet in his shuttlecraft, the pilot, Tom Driscoll, unavoidably crash lands. Against all expectations, he survives to discover his craft has landed in a world rich in flora and fauna, and inhabited by intelligent beings. How could the data on the planet of Albion have been so wrong?
While UAlbion is somewhat playable with you being able to load it up and explore, there's a lot left to do and they could likely use a few contributors. They need to fix up the music system, add in the conversation system, combat system and the list goes on. They said their main goal is to improve the overall usability experience with the modern UAlbion plus some visual improvements and better pathfinding.
Like a lot of other such game engine re-implementations, it needs the original data files which you can find easily thanks to GOG.com. As for the project, find it on GitHub.
I have no idea how well (if at all) it runs on a standard Linux system as it was developed with handheld Linux gaming systems in mind (Pyra/Pandora), but it's certainly interesting!
Now we just need a port of it back to the Amiga where it originally started development
stickyparadigmSounds great. Does someone have a link to the project?Looks like this is the github project.
CybolicThere's also this version based on the original binary, ported using static recompilation: http://repo.openpandora.org/?page=detail&app=albion_sr&dp=trueNope, static recompilation means they just take the x86 binary and translated to arm one (Pandora is arm).
I din't know it was originally for the Amiga!
stickyparadigmSounds great. Does someone have a link to the project?Apologies, the article editor swallowed the link whole. It's back.
kokoko3kIt was never released for the Amiga, but it could be counted as a spiritual successor to a little gem called Ambermoon, which was.CybolicNow we just need a port of it back to the Amiga where it originally started development[...] I din't know it was originally for the Amiga!
Thalion, the developer of Ambermoon went under shortly after its release, and I assume the remains were scooped up by Blue Byte. Both games basically share the same look and feel, so it's likely a port (or rewrite) of the original engine.
For me, Ambermoon was pretty much the best RPG on the Amiga. But on the PC there were better games than Albion.
