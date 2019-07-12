We're live now on Twitch!
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page!

Ubuntu LTS releases (and so derivatives too) to get updated NVIDIA drivers without PPAs

Posted by , | Views: 4,595

Good news everyone! Canonical will now be offering NVIDIA users up to date graphics drivers without the need to resort to a PPA or anything else.

Since this will be for the Ubuntu LTS releases, this means other Linux distributions based on Ubuntu like Linux Mint, elementary OS, Zorin OS and probably many others will also get these updated NVIDIA drivers too—hooray!

This is really great, as PPAs are not exactly user friendly and sometimes they don't get the testing they truly need when serving so many people. Having the Ubuntu team push out NVIDIA driver updates via an SRU (Stable Release Update), which is the same procedure they use to get you newer Firefox version, is a good way to do it.

Announced on Twitter from the official Ubuntu account, it links to this great video from The Linux Experiment (hi Nick!) to talk about it:

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Show & Accept Cookies   Direct Link

You can see the official bug report about it here on Canonical's Launchpad, showing it has been accepted.

Since Ubuntu is widely seen as the beginner Linux distribution, no longer having to tell people to "go add this PPA" and getting a confused face back will be very nice indeed. It's especially good for gaming, since often new games (and new Steam Play versions) need a newer driver than what Ubuntu was providing.

Good stuff.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
23 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
31 comments
Page: 1/4»
  Go to:

TheSHEEEP 12 July 2019 at 9:15 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
That really is a good thing. Basic things like GPU drivers shouldn't require any user input (though still allow it of course).

Ubuntu GPU drivers are usually VERY outdated, though, I'm not sure if that will resolve this issue.
I was very happy to see that - when I tested Manjaro - it just automatically installed the very latest NVIDIA driver for me, which is months ahead of the one I had under Ubuntu...
Schattenspiegel 12 July 2019 at 9:19 am UTC
View PC info
Good move
Thormack 12 July 2019 at 9:25 am UTC
Good job
tuubi 12 July 2019 at 9:30 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
TheSHEEEPUbuntu GPU drivers are usually VERY outdated, though, I'm not sure if that will resolve this issue.
Isn't that what this news is all about?
liamdawe 12 July 2019 at 9:35 am UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
tuubi
TheSHEEEPUbuntu GPU drivers are usually VERY outdated, though, I'm not sure if that will resolve this issue.
Isn't that what this news is all about?
Yes.
Arehandoro 12 July 2019 at 9:36 am UTC
View PC info
Great move. I hope Debian does a similar thing adding upstream or more up to date Mesa/Kernels too.
fagnerln 12 July 2019 at 9:40 am UTC
View PC info
Take this driver, gimme those libs.
Luke_Nukem 12 July 2019 at 10:26 am UTC
View PC info
liamdawe
tuubi
TheSHEEEPUbuntu GPU drivers are usually VERY outdated, though, I'm not sure if that will resolve this issue.
Isn't that what this news is all about?
Yes.

Don't listen to him. He's lying!
TheSHEEEP 12 July 2019 at 10:50 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Luke_Nukem
liamdawe
tuubi
TheSHEEEPUbuntu GPU drivers are usually VERY outdated, though, I'm not sure if that will resolve this issue.
Isn't that what this news is all about?
Yes.

Don't listen to him. He's lying!
I don't really see it from the article text, to be honest. "Up-to-date" by Canonical standards can really mean quite a range of time ;) Currently, in the "usual" PPA, 4.18.XX is the up-to-date one...


Last edited by TheSHEEEP at 12 July 2019 at 10:52 am UTC
lqe5433 12 July 2019 at 10:56 am UTC
View PC info
It looks Ubuntu is coming back to Desktop users.
  Go to:
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

Due to spam you need to Register and Login to comment.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • StratEDGY: „Godhood“
  • Date:
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc