Ultra Strangeness will bring clay graphics and stop-motion to Linux next year

Posted by , | Views: 2,143

I absolutely love hand-made clay stop-motion animation, ever since watching Trap Door when I was much younger it left a lasting impression so I'm always keen to see what games can do with it. Ultra Strangeness is one such title that caught me here.

Developer Michael Rfdshir announced it late last year, with us now only noticing it thanks to Steam's Discovery Queue feature I sometimes use to pick up missed games and it often delivers in times like this.

I have absolutely no idea what the heck is going on in that trailer, so the title is pretty apt. Looks fantastic though! Thankfully, Linux support is confirmed too. Speaking to the developer on Twitter, they mentioned about using Unity and that Linux is planned.

Feature Highlight:

  • Exploration adventure / puzzle game.
  • Handmade clay graphics with stop-motion animations.
  • Unusual storyline witn no text or dialogs.
  • 2+ hours of gameplay

You can wishlist and follow it on Steam. We do have a bit of a wait, with it not due to release until sometime around Spring next year.

7 comments

chr 12 September 2019 at 1:01 pm UTC
Now that's something different! I've always found the topic of language-independent games intriguing.
stickyparadigm 12 September 2019 at 3:12 pm UTC
Getting a strong Tool vibe from those black and white scenes. Looks like a positively trippy title!
Purple Library Guy 12 September 2019 at 3:55 pm UTC
Truth in advertising. That was indeed ultra strange.
chr 12 September 2019 at 8:30 pm UTC
So it turns out this person has three claymation games in the works.
Ultra Strangeness
Wurroom
Protein Motel
Based on their (rfdshir) comment in the comments section of the last link.

Good times for you, Liam. Not so much for your wallet, perhaps.
BrazilianGamer 12 September 2019 at 9:14 pm UTC
Straight outta Mariana's web
14 13 September 2019 at 4:47 am UTC
So, is the stop-motion synthetic as in just choppy animation, or was every model positioned by hand and digitized? Like, is this really stop-motion, or does it just appeal to the Gumby in our hearts with smoke and mirrors?
chr 13 September 2019 at 6:56 am UTC
Their Twitter puts a lot of effort into leaving the impression that at least some of it is really hand-made:
https://twitter.com/MichaelRfdshir/status/1022112776205021184
https://twitter.com/MichaelRfdshir/status/1022789903900450816
https://twitter.com/MichaelRfdshir/status/1023024103744266240
https://twitter.com/MichaelRfdshir/status/1023535180710068225
https://twitter.com/MichaelRfdshir/status/1023940325734264832


