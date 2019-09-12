Ultra Strangeness will bring clay graphics and stop-motion to Linux next year

I absolutely love hand-made clay stop-motion animation, ever since watching Trap Door when I was much younger it left a lasting impression so I'm always keen to see what games can do with it. Ultra Strangeness is one such title that caught me here.
Developer Michael Rfdshir announced it late last year, with us now only noticing it thanks to Steam's Discovery Queue feature I sometimes use to pick up missed games and it often delivers in times like this.
Direct Link
I have absolutely no idea what the heck is going on in that trailer, so the title is pretty apt. Looks fantastic though! Thankfully, Linux support is confirmed too. Speaking to the developer on Twitter, they mentioned about using Unity and that Linux is planned.
Feature Highlight:
- Exploration adventure / puzzle game.
- Handmade clay graphics with stop-motion animations.
- Unusual storyline witn no text or dialogs.
- 2+ hours of gameplay
You can wishlist and follow it on Steam. We do have a bit of a wait, with it not due to release until sometime around Spring next year.
