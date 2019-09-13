Unknown Worlds are dumping the Linux version of Natural Selection 2

Some sad news to share this Friday evening, as Unknown Worlds Entertainment have announced they're calling it a day for the Linux version of Natural Selection 2. They will, however, continue their Linux server.
Posted in an official announcement on the NS2 website, they claim they're doing this as a result of it apparently being "more difficult to support and develop for the platform natively" including issues like not finding enough users with QA experience to help.
Unlike what happened with Rust, they're not offering refunds to previous buyers. They say to claim a refund from Valve if you purchased it in the last "30" days which isn't even right, it's two weeks and under two hours on Valve's refund option. Update: They adjusted the announcement to mention this is being allowed "from Valve outside the normal Steam refund policy".
Something they noted, is that they've "verified" Natural Selection 2 works in Steam Play saying it "can offer the same or in some cases even better performance on Linux than user experienced before". Sadly ProtonDB has nothing to back that up. They didn't say they would support it, just that it currently works.
The particularly stinging end to the post thanks Linux client users who "helped and gave support from over the years".
Looks like they have already purged Linux from the Steam store page too.
I'm not too happy considering NS2 was a personal purchase. I also upgraded my own copy to their deluxe edition and gifted quite a few copies of it to friends over the years to try to get more people into it.
To be blunt though, this simply sounds like a cost-cutting measure for a game that is way past its prime. For an online shooter, it has an incredibly low player-base and it regularly struggles to even hit 400 players and going by the charts on SteamDB it continues to trend downwards.
This does bring to light an issue here. While yes, we do have Steam Play, again the issue of support that I've raised before comes up. Anyone who purchased it to support them because they had a Linux version are now force to either run it unsupported or not at all. It doesn't sit right with me that games can just be taken away like that.
Regarding SteamPlay, yes, it works pretty good on Proton but it requires a newer Wine version, 4.14. The current Proton supplies 4.11 that has a non-fixed bug that prevents the game from working properly. There are custom newer Proton builds at https://github.com/GloriousEggroll/proton-ge-custom/releases which I personally tested. There were some bugs with the game itself. For example, when it's run in low resolution 1280x720 (my native is 2560x1440) the mouse clicks weren't going through. I had a cursor and keyboard working but I couldn't click anything in the menu. Changing the resolution via the game's config file worked around this. There also was a silent crash after applying mods. No crashes in the actual game though. The FPS is good but it doesn't feel as snappy as in the native version. Maybe it's just my perception and/or a placebo effect.
On the bright side the Steam Overlay finally works again since it's been disabled on the game's side long ago. And this game doesn't use EAC so we're good in the long run. I don't think they would use anything aside VAC as the game has server hit detection (hence so many players complaining about bad reg).
As a side note, I was not able to refund Rust. Tried to do that twice and both times they refused telling me about 14 days and so on. I provided a link to the dev's blog but it was to no avail. Probably because I haven't run it for more than year. The refund money was insignificant anyway (about $6 in roubles) so I decided to stop bothering.
A mild argument in favor of buying GoG games but even there your binary may just stop working.
I have bought game because i thought they were cool and i would play them later. I realize that behaviour was absurd and i will simply buy less games.
rkfgI have a feeling that as SteamPlay becomes more and more reliable this situation will become common. I wonder what Valve would do if anything at all.If it does and Valve do nothing it's going to seriously erode some trust.
If that's their sorry excuse then I have to say: "How about you test your bloody game yourself?"
I'm a dev and gladly help other devs test their game, but this excuse just stinks to hell and back.
Eh, it *will* work through SteamPlay. Good enough for the Linux folks.
