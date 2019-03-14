We're live now on Twitch!
Valve announces new networking APIs for developers and Steam Link Anywhere

Posted by , | Views: 5,018

Valve is getting ahead of the game with GDC fast approaching, with two bits of Steam news coming in hot today.

Firstly, Steam Link Anywhere actually sounds very interesting. It's now officially in beta and it allows you to essentially connect to your computer and play games from anywhere. Since it's just an extension of the Steam Link functionality, it's free for all Steam users. It works with both the Steam Link App and the Steam Link hardware.

To access it, you do need to opt into the Steam Client beta version. Valve say it requires "A high upload speed from your computer and strong network connection to your Steam Link device are required to use Steam Link Anywhere". More on that here.

On top of that, for developers they've announced the Steam Networking Sockets APIs, available to all Steam approved developers to access the technologies and infrastructure built to support CS:GO and Dota 2. The gist of it is this:

  • Access to our network, giving your players protection from attack, 100% reliable NAT traversal, and improved connectivity.
  • Tools for instantly estimating the ping between two arbitrary hosts without sending any packets.
  • A high quality end-to-end encrypted reliable-over-UDP protocol.

A bunch of it is open source too, available to look over on GitHub on Valve's GameNetworkingSockets repository.

For a lot more info on the networking stuff, see this post from Valve. They do say that this is only the first of a "series" of updates aimed at "improving the networked gaming experience for Steam partners". An additional bit mentions stuff for dedicated servers also coming soon, which will be interesting.

Also, Valve are doing a talk at GDC on Thursday next week, to talk about this plus what else is to come. For anyone attending, it's happening at "12:45 pmin Moscone West Hall 2011".

sub 14 March 2019 at 6:33 pm UTC
View PC info
Does it come with DoS functionality towards EPIC's store?
BOYSSSSS 14 March 2019 at 6:37 pm UTC
View PC info
First Metro Exodus now Phoenix Point
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tRWWSkg1Xc


Last edited by BOYSSSSS at 14 March 2019 at 6:37 pm UTC
Shmerl 14 March 2019 at 6:40 pm UTC
View PC info
Sounds like another lock-in. I've seen at least one developer saying they'll stop updating their game on itch.io, because they want to add multiplayer, and since it needs NAT traversal, they decided to rely on Steam's service for it. Which means they can't use it with versions released in other stores... (It's also a clear example how the lack of IPv6 is causing harm).

So I don't see this as a good thing at all. Proper network services should not be tied to stores and developers should be able to use them no matter where they release. I suppose those don't need to be free, but tying them to a specific store is simply wrong.


Last edited by Shmerl at 14 March 2019 at 6:44 pm UTC
Maath 14 March 2019 at 6:44 pm UTC
View PC info
It's like cloud streaming, but without the cloud. As the owner of a personal NextCloud server, sounds like a win to me.

Edit: I feel like I'm posting on the wrong news article.


Last edited by Maath at 14 March 2019 at 6:45 pm UTC
Leopard 14 March 2019 at 6:51 pm UTC
View PC info
ShmerlSounds like another lock-in. I've seen at least one developer saying they'll stop updating their game on itch.io, because they want to add multiplayer, and since it needs NAT traversal, they decided to rely on Steam's service for it. Which means they can't use it with versions released in other stores... (It's also a clear example how the lack of IPv6 is causing harm).

So I don't see this as a good thing at all. Proper network services should not be tied to stores and developers should be able to use them no matter where they release. I suppose those don't need to be free, but tying them to a specific store is simply wrong.

Tell that to GOG before bashing Steam fam ?
Whitewolfe80 14 March 2019 at 6:55 pm UTC
View PC info
BOYSSSSSFirst Metro Exodus now Phoenix Point
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tRWWSkg1Xc

Thats okay because they cancelled the phonix point native port
sub 14 March 2019 at 6:59 pm UTC
View PC info
Whitewolfe80
BOYSSSSSFirst Metro Exodus now Phoenix Point
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tRWWSkg1Xc

Thats okay because they cancelled the phonix point native port

EPIC store does not support Linux.
Maybe that was part of the reason to cancel it.

Who knows...
BOYSSSSS 14 March 2019 at 7:03 pm UTC
View PC info
Whitewolfe80
BOYSSSSSFirst Metro Exodus now Phoenix Point
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tRWWSkg1Xc

Thats okay because they cancelled the phonix point native port

True, but now you can't play it with wine or Steam Play. And it's disgusting how the Studio gave the middle finger to the fans who crowdfunded the game.
Mohandevir 14 March 2019 at 7:04 pm UTC
View PC info
Do you smell it? Could this be the scent of a Steam streaming service?


Last edited by Mohandevir at 14 March 2019 at 7:05 pm UTC
Shmerl 14 March 2019 at 7:05 pm UTC
View PC info
LeopardTell that to GOG before bashing Steam fam ?

Never saw such kind of issue with GOG, so leave your irrelevant comments out of the thread please.
