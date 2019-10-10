We're live now on Twitch!
Valve will bring out 'Remote Play Together' to give online support to local multiplayer games

The Steam pipes are leaking over at Valve again, as an upcoming feature called Remote Play Together is coming during the week of October 21.

Valve sent word just to game developers, which they never keep quiet on for very long. Multiple game developers (#1, #2 and so on) ended up putting out posts on Twitter to let everyone know about it a bit earlier than Valve seems to have intended. Here's what it says (from this image):

We're reaching out to let you know about a new feature heading to Steam

Your local multiplayer games will soon be improved with automatic support for Remote Play Together on Steam. Remote Play Together is a new Steam feature that enables two or more players to enjoy local multiplayer games over the internet, together.We think this feature will be very valuable for customers and developers and are excited about the beta. We've provided an FAQ at the bottom of this message which we think addresses most questions and concerns.

All local multiplayer, local co-op and split-screen games will be automatically included in the Remote Play Together beta, which we plan to launch the week of October 21.

While other services have existed for a while to allow local multiplayer titles to be played with your friends across the net, like Parsec which I tested some time ago for a different purpose, having this built into the Steam client is a fantastic idea. Think of all those fantastic local multiplayer titles you could enjoy all over again, without needing to have someone sat right next to you.

Confirming it's true, Valve developer Alden Kroll explained on Twitter in reply to a question about LAN games:

To clarify: it really is only for shared-screen or split-screen games. The tech is streaming your screen to your friend and capturing their input and sending it back to the game, so you are both playing the same game, looking at the same thing.

You can also see more details in this post on the Unity forum, which shows the bits missing from the linked picture and tweets quoted above. So only one person needs to own the game and you invite others to join you. It's really great to see Valve continue to innovate with the Steam client features.

I think I'm going to enjoy this.

abelthorne 10 October 2019 at 9:28 am UTC
View PC info
Is it related to GGPO going opensource or will it use something completely different?
Ardje 10 October 2019 at 9:34 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
WOW... This is a MUST for jackbox games... Finally I can play with my friends in low latency.
Termy 10 October 2019 at 9:36 am UTC
View PC info
Lets hope they roll it out for Linux, too and not leave us out like with streaming ^^
joaojotta 10 October 2019 at 9:43 am UTC
View PC info
It honestly doesn't sound that great. Maybe I'm just not seeing it. Where could it be applied?
TheSHEEEP 10 October 2019 at 9:58 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
joaojottaIt honestly doesn't sound that great. Maybe I'm just not seeing it. Where could it be applied?
?????
How about every single game that can (normally) only be played together via local shared-/splitscreen?
fryk 10 October 2019 at 9:58 am UTC
View PC info
Yes please! I can't wait to try that out! Many great indy games only support local multiplayer ...
mirv 10 October 2019 at 10:22 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
TermyLets hope they roll it out for Linux, too and not leave us out like with streaming ^^

Considering it uses streaming, that might be a downside for GNU/Linux users then. I don't know - I don't use streaming via Steam at all, and so no idea what kind of shape it's in.
Liam Dawe 10 October 2019 at 10:32 am UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
mirv
TermyLets hope they roll it out for Linux, too and not leave us out like with streaming ^^

Considering it uses streaming, that might be a downside for GNU/Linux users then. I don't know - I don't use streaming via Steam at all, and so no idea what kind of shape it's in.
Given the Steam client upgrades lately and how they're trying to polish up GPU acceleration, it would be quite amazing to see this feature unavailable for Linux.
minkiu 10 October 2019 at 10:58 am UTC
View PC info
Liam Dawe
mirv
TermyLets hope they roll it out for Linux, too and not leave us out like with streaming ^^

Considering it uses streaming, that might be a downside for GNU/Linux users then. I don't know - I don't use streaming via Steam at all, and so no idea what kind of shape it's in.
Given the Steam client upgrades lately and how they're trying to polish up GPU acceleration, it would be quite amazing to see this feature unavailable for Linux.

Plus I am able to share my Steam (stream) to my Android box on my TV, so I don't see why this would not work.
micha 10 October 2019 at 11:06 am UTC
View PC info
  • Game Dev
  • Supporter
Towerfall Ascension Online!!
