We're live now on Twitch!
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page!

Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York announced with Linux support

Posted by , | Views: 3,113

While a lot of the current Vampire game hype is surrounding Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 another different game is coming called Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York.

While the Steam page doesn't have Linux in the system requirements, sometimes they're just a placeholder which seems to be the case here. As if you look at the full Steam store page description it says this:

Which platforms will Coteries of New York be available on?

Coteries of New York will be available on PC (Windows, MAC OS, Linux) and Nintendo Switch. The game will launch on both platforms simultaneously. Other platforms, like PS4 and Xbox One, are not out of the question, but we're taking a "wait and see" approach.

You can see their teaser below, not that it actually shows you anything:

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Show & Accept Cookies   Direct Link

The developer, Draw Distance (previously called iFun4All), who made Serial Cleaner say it's going to be a "unique, atmospheric, single-player narrative experience, set in a rich, fully licensed, globally recognized universe of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition". They're not giving a clear idea of what the gameplay will be like, so we will have to wait until they have more to show.

Scheduled to release in "Q4 2019" on Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
13 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
16 comments
Page: 1/2»
  Go to:

drmoth 6 June 2019 at 9:51 am UTC
View PC info
Yessss! Played the PnP game, hopefully this turns out to be good. Also hope we get Bloodlines 2! Bring on the Vampires...
dpanter 6 June 2019 at 9:53 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Nothing for years and years, then two at once? Nice!
Sparhawk 6 June 2019 at 10:05 am UTC
View PC info
Nice, will have a good look at it
Leopard 6 June 2019 at 10:05 am UTC
View PC info
drmothYessss! Played the PnP game, hopefully this turns out to be good. Also hope we get Bloodlines 2! Bring on the Vampires...

https://www.gamingonlinux.com/articles/looks-like-vampire-the-masquerade-bloodlines-2-may-be-coming-to-linux.13847
TheSHEEEP 6 June 2019 at 11:12 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
What a weird announcement. Omitting all infos about gameplay.
I mean, if they say 5th edition, then at least it will be an RPG in some form I guess?


Last edited by TheSHEEEP at 6 June 2019 at 11:12 am UTC
liamdawe 6 June 2019 at 11:31 am UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
TheSHEEEPWhat a weird announcement. Omitting all infos about gameplay.
I mean, if they say 5th edition, then at least it will be an RPG in some form I guess?
To me, it shows a lack of confidence next to Bloodlines 2. I'm assuming given the "interactive story" mention, it will be some kind of text-based almost visual-novel style.
Eike 6 June 2019 at 11:33 am UTC
View PC info
liamdaweTo me, it shows a lack of confidence next to Bloodlines 2. I'm assuming given the "interactive story" mention, it will be some kind of text-based almost visual-novel style.

Yeah, it's always strange to call a computer game "interactive"...
Arehandoro 6 June 2019 at 12:04 pm UTC
View PC info
dpanterNothing for years and years, then two at once? Nice!

Actually, three:

Vampire: Masquerade Bloodlines 2.
Vampire: Masquerade Coteries of New York.
Edit: Narrative RPG based on "Vampire: The Masquerade". https://www.bigbadwolf-studio.com/


Last edited by Arehandoro at 6 June 2019 at 12:12 pm UTC
Beamboom 6 June 2019 at 12:05 pm UTC
View PC info
Oh shit you almost caused me a heartache now - I thought this was about Bloodlines 2!

So, zero gameplay footage, not even screenshots, this short before release? Pfffft, right. My crap-o-meter is peaking.


Last edited by Beamboom at 6 June 2019 at 12:07 pm UTC
Shmerl 6 June 2019 at 2:53 pm UTC
View PC info
Interesting, but very vague on the genre and style of the game. We'll have wait for details I suppose.


Last edited by Shmerl at 6 June 2019 at 2:54 pm UTC
  Go to:
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

Due to spam you need to Register and Login to comment.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc