Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York announced with Linux support

While a lot of the current Vampire game hype is surrounding Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 another different game is coming called Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York.

While the Steam page doesn't have Linux in the system requirements, sometimes they're just a placeholder which seems to be the case here. As if you look at the full Steam store page description it says this:

Which platforms will Coteries of New York be available on? Coteries of New York will be available on PC (Windows, MAC OS, Linux) and Nintendo Switch. The game will launch on both platforms simultaneously. Other platforms, like PS4 and Xbox One, are not out of the question, but we're taking a "wait and see" approach.

You can see their teaser below, not that it actually shows you anything:

The developer, Draw Distance (previously called iFun4All), who made Serial Cleaner say it's going to be a "unique, atmospheric, single-player narrative experience, set in a rich, fully licensed, globally recognized universe of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition". They're not giving a clear idea of what the gameplay will be like, so we will have to wait until they have more to show.

Scheduled to release in "Q4 2019" on Steam.