Vulkan 1.2.140 spec out and NVIDIA has a new Vulkan Beta Driver up with new extension support

Two bits of Vulkan related news to share today. Recently the Vulkan specification was bumped again with new extension and today a new NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver went up.

For the Vulkan API specification update to 1.2.140 it adds in VK_EXT_private_data that enables "attaching arbitrary payloads to Vulkan objects" which was worked on by NVIDIA.

We don't normally mention minor specification bumps to the Vulkan API but in this case, it's a little extra special due to this next extension. The VK_EXT_custom_border_color extension "provides cross-vendor functionality to specify a custom border color for use when the sampler address mode VK_SAMPLER_ADDRESS_MODE_CLAMP_TO_BORDER is used". So why is it interesting? This was worked on by quite a lot of different people including developers from Valve (such as Philip Rebohle and Joshua-Ashton who work on DXVK), plus AMD, Intel, NVIDIA and more.

Today as well, NVIDIA released the 440.66.12 Vulkan Beta Driver adding support for these Vulkan extensions:

Plus it also fixed a Linux-specific "visual glitch with Vulkan applications when falling out of flipping on certain desktops such as GNOME".

Reminder: you know it's a special Beta driver thanks to the additional two numbers on the end of the version string, with the newest stable version of the NVIDIA driver for Linux at 440.82 which released on April 7. This special Vulkan developer beta driver is where all the shiny new stuff goes in before making its way into the stable release for everyone.