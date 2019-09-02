We're live now on Twitch!
Want a more up to date Proton for Steam Play? Proton GE has a big new release out

There's no need to wait for Valve and CodeWeavers to update Proton for Steam Play, if you're willing to do a little bit of extra work with a custom build like Proton GE.

Proton GE is one of the unofficial builds of Proton briefly talked about in a previous article, with it just recently getting a rather big update.

Proton-4.15-GE-1 was released a few hours ago updating it to the recently released Wine 4.15. Additionally, it adds in Wine's Vkd3d for running Direct3D 12 games through Vulkan, which you can turn on using "PROTON_USE_VKD3D=1 %command%" as a launch option. There's also an update to D9VK which is on by default, use "PROTON_NO_D9VK=1 %command%" as a launch option to turn it off. On top of that there's also various gamepad updates, fsync was updated and a bunch of Media Foundation work went into it too.

It might sound a little scary using a custom build of Proton for Steam Play but installation is easy though. Close Steam, download the Proton-4.15-GE-1.tar.gz file and place the contents into:

~/.steam/root/compatibilitytools.d/

For the newer Linux gamer: a folder with a dot at the start is hidden. Press CTRL + H to toggle hidden files and folders on/off.

When you re-open Steam, it will then show up as an option to force onto a game. Do so by right clicking the game in your Steam library, go to Properties and then this is at the bottom:

Easy as that.

See the full release notes and download here.

What's the benefit over using the Valve provided official Proton? Custom builds might come with fixes you need right away. Say a game is updated and breaks with the official Proton in Steam Play. You might wait weeks or a month but a custom build like Proton GE could come a lot sooner. It's possible in future, that some custom builds might even do things Valve won't or can't officially. It's just another option to get your games running directly in the Steam client on Linux.

I think it's just awesome that Valve has enabled the use of such custom tools. Just like Boxtron for DOSBox and Roberta for ScummVM, there's a lot of fun to be had.

Hat tip to Bogan.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
trawz 2 September 2019 at 8:24 pm UTC
Wait, the installation is that easy? Lol, I thought I had to compile the whole package myself so I followed all of the steps to set up a virtual environment and it took like 2 hours to compile <.< Glad to know about the faster way, thanks for mentioning it.
Liam Dawe 2 September 2019 at 8:27 pm UTC
Happy to help. That was initially what I thought when being told about these tools originally but nope, extract the folder and put it in the right place and job done. Lovely stuff. Happy to spread the word.

As always, just here to provide interesting news, what people do with it is their choice


gbschenkel 2 September 2019 at 8:30 pm UTC
One more thing to try out!
massatt212 2 September 2019 at 8:45 pm UTC
With this hopefully we can run Gears of War 5
Patola 2 September 2019 at 9:05 pm UTC
I wonder why your original article about this feature, Attack of the Clones, went mostly unnoticed. It explains how to set it up in more details. Maybe it was because it was a busy week?


Torqachu 2 September 2019 at 10:01 pm UTC
Media Foundation protonfixes added for:
-Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Try it I must
TheRiddick 3 September 2019 at 2:19 am UTC
Does it include FAudio that works with bethesda games?
gustavoyaraujo 3 September 2019 at 3:06 am UTC
1.4GB? Isn't it a little big?


0ttman 3 September 2019 at 4:04 am UTC
Its plays great! 120-140 FPS



I have been messing with different proton settings with Monster Hunter World and triggered the stupid #@%#@$@#$ Denuvo. I hate DRM. Now I can't play it for 24hrs.
elmapul 3 September 2019 at 4:29 am UTC
"It's possible in future, that some custom builds might even do things Valve won't or can't officially"
maybe cough cough, now i can finally play the intro video and the other videos on guilty gear...

its interessing to note that retro arch is coming to steam, looks like we will have an almost complete launcher


