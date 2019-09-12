We're live now on Twitch!
While not on Linux officially, Far Cry New Dawn seems to work amazingly well on Linux

Posted by

A recent benchmark video is currently doing the rounds showing off Far Cry New Dawn from Ubisoft, despite it not supporting Linux thanks to Wine, DXVK and Steam Play it seems to run beautifully.

The benchmark video from YouTube user FlightlessMango, has a side-by-side comparison of Far Cry New Dawn running on Steam Play Proton 4.11-3, Wine (the TKG build) + DXVK and finally Windows 10.

YouTube Thumbnail
Looking into the details of it, the user was running it on this system:

  • Cpu: i7 8700k @ 4.7Ghz
  • Memory: 16GB G.Skill Trident Z 3200 Mhz
  • Graphics Card: GTX 1080 Ti Strix Gaming (435.21 Linux driver)
  • Motherboard: Asus Rog Strix Z370-E Gaming
  • Operating System: Arch linux
  • Kernel: 5.2.13-27-tkg-pds fsync

You can actually see the full benchmark details they put online here, which make it a little easier to read over. Running at about 97% of the Windows 10 average is honestly pretty incredible.

I continue to be amazed at how far Wine and DXVK have been able to push Linux gaming. If progress like this continues, hopefully that will enable more gamers to take a good look at Linux.

Want to pick up a copy of Far Cry New Dawn to try it yourself? Find it on Steam.

Hat tip to ryao.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
mikhail 12 September 2019 at 9:46 am UTC
View PC info
Not working networking. I couldn't play in cooperative mode with my friend.
Beamboom 12 September 2019 at 10:40 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
mikhailNot working networking. I couldn't play in cooperative mode with my friend.

Ah - that's a real bummer, thanks for posting! It would be for coop I'd buy this one.

Anyone else had success with networking in this game on Linux?
sr_ls_boy 12 September 2019 at 10:47 am UTC
View PC info
How are they able to get around easy anti-cheat? I literally
had to patch the executable to get Far Cry 5 to run at all.


Last edited by sr_ls_boy at 12 September 2019 at 10:50 am UTC
Zlopez 12 September 2019 at 10:48 am UTC
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
It will be nice to see same comparision with AMD graphics to compare how Open Source drivers are doing.
appetrosyan 12 September 2019 at 3:19 pm UTC
View PC info
How the hell are they getting better 1% lows? It should be the other way around!
lod 12 September 2019 at 3:25 pm UTC
View PC info
What's going on with the wine build? Sometimes it has similar FPS as windows but 10%CPU load less.
Purple Library Guy 12 September 2019 at 3:59 pm UTC
lodWhat's going on with the wine build? Sometimes it has similar FPS as windows but 10%CPU load less.
Maybe we're getting to the point where the specifically graphics/gamey stuff is so close we start to see underlying effects from the efficiency, or lack thereof, of the operating system itself, and Windows 10 is less efficient than Linux, or at least whatever specific Linux they're using.
TheRiddick 12 September 2019 at 4:00 pm UTC
View PC info
Just goes to show how good DXVK can be if given the chance.

Shame the game is mostly a repaint of the previous one, which seemed better in some respects.


Last edited by TheRiddick at 12 September 2019 at 4:02 pm UTC
Whitewolfe80 12 September 2019 at 8:41 pm UTC
View PC info
TheRiddickJust goes to show how good DXVK can be if given the chance.

Shame the game is mostly a repaint of the previous one, which seemed better in some respects.

Honestly I preferred new dawn it the story was more interesting and if you want to find out what happens to the two main characters from farcry 5 its all there.
Whitewolfe80 12 September 2019 at 8:42 pm UTC
View PC info
sr_ls_boyHow are they able to get around easy anti-cheat? I literally
had to patch the executable to get Far Cry 5 to run at all.

well theres always https://lutris.net/games/far-cry-new-dawn/ and its works
