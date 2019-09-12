While not on Linux officially, Far Cry New Dawn seems to work amazingly well on Linux

A recent benchmark video is currently doing the rounds showing off Far Cry New Dawn from Ubisoft, despite it not supporting Linux thanks to Wine, DXVK and Steam Play it seems to run beautifully.

The benchmark video from YouTube user FlightlessMango, has a side-by-side comparison of Far Cry New Dawn running on Steam Play Proton 4.11-3, Wine (the TKG build) + DXVK and finally Windows 10.

Looking into the details of it, the user was running it on this system:

Cpu: i7 8700k @ 4.7Ghz

Memory: 16GB G.Skill Trident Z 3200 Mhz

Graphics Card: GTX 1080 Ti Strix Gaming (435.21 Linux driver)

Motherboard: Asus Rog Strix Z370-E Gaming

Operating System: Arch linux

Kernel: 5.2.13-27-tkg-pds fsync

You can actually see the full benchmark details they put online here, which make it a little easier to read over. Running at about 97% of the Windows 10 average is honestly pretty incredible.

I continue to be amazed at how far Wine and DXVK have been able to push Linux gaming. If progress like this continues, hopefully that will enable more gamers to take a good look at Linux.

Want to pick up a copy of Far Cry New Dawn to try it yourself? Find it on Steam.

Hat tip to ryao.