Support me on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux (and me) alive.

Wine 2.9 released with support for Direct3D tessellation shaders

Posted by , 26 May 2017 at 8:12 am UTC / 2299 views
Wine 2.9 is now officially available and it's a very interesting one. Fantastic work from the Wine developers.

Highlights:
  • Support for tessellation shaders in Direct3D.
  • Binary mode support in WebServices.
  • Clipboard changes detected through Xfixes.
  • User interface improvements in RegEdit.
  • Various bug fixes.

The new tessellation shaders support makes games like The Witcher 3 much better in Wine. GOL user Shmerl posted some shots and info in our forum, like this one:
image
Note: You do need other patches for The Witcher 3 to work, Wine-Staging is likely your best bet right now.
Comments
Page: 1/2»
  Go to:

Lefl commented on 26 May 2017 at 8:44 am UTC
View PC info

Well Shmerl has a decent computer, but 43 FPS in a AAA Game in Wine that is using DX11(?).

There is only one image to describe this:

Spoiler, click me
image


Have to move my Witcher 3 Installation and try it for myself


Last edited by Lefl at 26 May 2017 at 8:45 am UTC

liamdawe commented on 26 May 2017 at 8:49 am UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
  • Supporter

He's using an AMD card with the open source driver, while Mesa has come a long way, there's tons of performance improvements left to do. Not only that, but you have to remember this is being run in Wine and Wine is not even remotely finished itself.

Shmerl commented on 26 May 2017 at 8:53 am UTC
View PC info

LeflWell Shmerl has a decent computer, but 43 FPS in a AAA Game in Wine that is using DX11(?).

That's on max settings (except for hairworks and ambient occlusion). On min settings I get 50-60fps (1920x1200). And that's with RX480. Vega probably will allow playing it at 60fps proper even on max settings (since it looks GPU bound here).

liamdaweHe's using an AMD card with the open source driver, while Mesa has come a long way, there's tons of performance improvements left to do. Not only that, but you have to remember this is being run in Wine and Wine is not even remotely finished itself.

Yes indeed, I hope Mesa and Wine will still improve further.

By the way, to run the game you either need Wine staging, or apply at least these two patches to regular Wine:

* https://github.com/wine-compholio/wine-staging/blob/master/patches/ntdll-Grow_Virtual_Heap/0001-ntdll-Remove-memory-limitation-to-32GB-on-64-bit-by-.patch

* https://github.com/wine-compholio/wine-staging/blob/master/patches/wined3d-buffer_create/0001-wined3d-Do-not-pin-large-buffers.patch

Without the first it simply crashes, and without second it runs at around 1 - 5fps.


Last edited by Shmerl at 26 May 2017 at 8:59 am UTC. Edited 5 times.

coeseta commented on 26 May 2017 at 8:59 am UTC
View PC info

Some more wine versions with fixes and I might get it in a sale for 10€. Which is a shame, because I would have paid full price for a native version.


Last edited by coeseta at 26 May 2017 at 9:02 am UTC

Kallestofeles commented on 26 May 2017 at 10:33 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter

I will have a video on this later today - this is excellent news, excellent!!!

Zlopez commented on 26 May 2017 at 11:12 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter

Nice I will test it on WH40k: Eternal Crusade.

StackMasher commented on 26 May 2017 at 11:53 am UTC
View PC info

Any progress with GTAV in this Release? Does it even launch or do we have to wait for staging to catch up again?

rstrube commented on 26 May 2017 at 12:18 pm UTC
View PC info
  • New User

Wow! The WINE team has been doing some incredible work. What a fantastic time to be a Linux user. I remember in the early 2000's trying to get the native version of Neverwinter Nights working - what a pain. Now we have Steam with some fantastic games, and WINE making progress almost every day. In another couple months the Witcher 3 should be running great. It's the only game I really miss since making the switch 100% to Linux.

Kimyrielle commented on 26 May 2017 at 3:08 pm UTC
View PC info

WINE sure seems to pick up some steam these days. oO

I have no clue how far they are in terms of actually completing DX11 support, but they sure release a lot of patches now.

For me, it's Skyrim, Fallout 4 and ESO I am looking forward no longer to have to boot into Windows for. No clue how far WINE is away from being able to run these, though.

Shmerl commented on 26 May 2017 at 3:10 pm UTC
View PC info

Not sure about others, but I've heard Skyrim runs very well already. At least the classic one (was there a remaster)? I'm not keeping track of Bethesda games. The last good TES game was Morrowind, and for that we have OpenMW.

Regarding general progress, DX11 is pretty big, so I guess it might take a while before it all will be implemented. But still, some games can work well even before that. TW3 is a good test case, because it's using really a lot of DX11 features and quite heavy ones.


Last edited by Shmerl at 26 May 2017 at 3:21 pm UTC. Edited 2 times.

  Go to:

Due to spam you need to Register and Login to comment.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Games & Release Calendar
Livestreams & Videos
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Twitter
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Facebook
Misc