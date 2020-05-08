We're live now on Twitch!
xrdesktop continues expanding the Linux desktop into Virtual Reality with work sponsored by Valve

Today the hackers over at Collabora announced the release of xrdesktop 0.14, a Valve Software sponsored effort to bring Linux desktops into the VR world.

xrdesktop enables traditional Linux window managers to be aware of VR, and it is then able to use VR runtimes to render your traditional windows into a 3D space giving you the ability to interact with them using VR controllers. It's seriously cool! With the latest release of the open source project, there's plenty new.

The biggest change comes with xrdesktop now able to run on XR runtimes with the OpenXR API enables the use of a runtime like Monado which Collabora also develop. It also now supports OpenVR 1.11 which they say provides full support for the latest SteamVR. Additionally they added what they call "scene mode" which is where "xrdesktop renders the full environment in our internal Vulkan renderer, in addition to the existing overlay mode" and there's plenty more in their release notes.

Want to see a demo? You're in luck! They showed off a short clip of xrdesktop running on the Monado runtime with the Valve Index and Index controllers on an experimental libsurvive branch:

How seriously cool is that! If this continues expanding, it could end up being the ultimate way to use Linux in VR. Still, early days yet but tech like this sure is exciting. Uses like this can help VR and Linux adoption too. Stellar work from the folks at Collabora.

Tags: Open Source, Update, Virtual Reality
Bladeforce 8 May 2020 at 4:33 pm UTC
So what will i need to use this? A £500 vr kit?
Arctic 8 May 2020 at 5:17 pm UTC
Might have to give this a spin my self.
Reminds me of this project I tried a few weeks ago that does about the same thing. https://github.com/SimulaVR/Simula
Cool stuff!
Beamboom 8 May 2020 at 8:47 pm UTC
Ahhh this looks fantastic!

And Liam, bro, we gotta make a gofundme or something and get you a Index set, we need you on the VR ball!
elmapul 9 May 2020 at 3:01 am UTC
that is great, but i wish valve purchase something like VRChat and port it to linux, in the end of the day, "content is king", VRchat for example is becoming an machine to make memes (and the internet is moved by memes, so the linux adoption will be greatly hurt if we cant have things like this) And VRChat also sounds like an fun place to be in.

i wonder how it is to launch and quit VR Aplications/games from an VR desktop enviroment.
