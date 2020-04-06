You can help show Gaijin demand for a Linux version of their upcoming MMO 'Enlisted'

Gaijin Entertainment have teamed up with Darkflow Software to create a new squad-based MMO called Enlisted, and they're taking a survey of what players use. This is a new shooter built around "some of the most important and famous episodes from World War 2". An entirely different game to War Thunder, with Gaijin sticking around as publisher although Darkflow have worked on Gaijin games before.

If you wish to show them your interest and that you use Linux, you can register on the official site and tap the "APPLY FOR ALPHA-TEST" which will send you an email with a short survey. This survey does include an option to show that you're using Linux but they're clear that Linux won't be supported during the "Alpha" period.

So why post about it? Well, they're quite obviously paying attention to how much demand there might be for it, especially since other Gaijin games (War Thunder, Star Conflict) are on Linux too. Additionally, they said in their FAQ that they will "probably add support for Vulkan later on" making a Linux version that performs well easier to do.

We're also missing some bigger games like this, so it sure would be nice to see support for it on Linux.