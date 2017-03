You will want to force your CPU into high performance mode for Vulkan games on Linux

Quote Powersave governor is an awful choice for playing games. It may quite be the case that it's not happening for OpenGL especially because GL runs slower.

When the game is running fast enough that CPU has to wait on the GPU, the governor sees that as an opportunity to downclock the CPU, or put cores to sleep. The jerking is a result of the CPU throttling up and down very quickly.

In general, CPU governors on Linux are much, much dumber than the Windows one. (It seems that Windows overrides the throttling for all 3D apps, or similar.)

That's why we have this warning in the log. Switch over to Performance governor, at least while playing.

echo performance | sudo tee /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu*/cpufreq/scaling_governor

echo powersave | sudo tee /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu*/cpufreq/scaling_governor

cat /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_governor

