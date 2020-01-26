Zombie Panic! Source getting the big 3.1 release with Linux support 'as soon as possible' - needs testing

The Zombie Panic! Team put out another update on the progress towards version 3.1, what's turned into a massive overhaul to many parts of the game as Linux support also comes in.

Not long to go though, with version 3.1 Beta Update 5 being released yesterday which should be the last major update as they move onto focusing on the smaller things to get a "public release as soon as possible". This still could be months away, depending on how many issues come up.

As for Linux support? The news is good, I do also like the nod to us:

With today's update Linux client support has finally arrived - bringing graphics fixes, performance boost, and crash fixes! We want to take a moment to thank the people from @GamingOnLinux community/staff who've been helping us to promote and assist our upcoming Linux client support. As well as a huge special thanks to our programmers, Jonnyboy and Shepard, who managed to make this all happen!



If you use Linux, then we ask that you please give the unstable beta branch a test to see if there's any issues with the game for you (information how at bottom of announcement). Please report any issues to us on our Steam Discussion Boards, or in our Discord server.

On Manjaro Linux, it didn't work out of the box due to an issue with libcurl. However, thanks to Steam's new container system running it with the Steam Linux Runtime did make it work. First time I've seen that new system work like this to get around a library issue.

Going over everything they improved for the upcoming 3.1 would be crazy, so you can see the details here in their full 3.1 changelog. Highlights include: Linux support, a new recoil system, new achievements, new weapons, new sound effects, an improved UI, a punch attack for survivors, a voting system, Larry the Chef as a playable character, new first and third-person animations and a ton more.