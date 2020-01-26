We're live now on Twitch!
Nominations are now open for the GamingOnLinux GOTY Awards! Go nominate your favourites before voting begins.

Zombie Panic! Source getting the big 3.1 release with Linux support 'as soon as possible' - needs testing

Posted by , | Views: 10,383

The Zombie Panic! Team put out another update on the progress towards version 3.1, what's turned into a massive overhaul to many parts of the game as Linux support also comes in.

Not long to go though, with version 3.1 Beta Update 5 being released yesterday which should be the last major update as they move onto focusing on the smaller things to get a "public release as soon as possible". This still could be months away, depending on how many issues come up.

As for Linux support? The news is good, I do also like the nod to us:

With today's update Linux client support has finally arrived - bringing graphics fixes, performance boost, and crash fixes! We want to take a moment to thank the people from @GamingOnLinux community/staff who've been helping us to promote and assist our upcoming Linux client support. As well as a huge special thanks to our programmers, Jonnyboy and Shepard, who managed to make this all happen!

If you use Linux, then we ask that you please give the unstable beta branch a test to see if there's any issues with the game for you (information how at bottom of announcement). Please report any issues to us on our Steam Discussion Boards, or in our Discord server.

On Manjaro Linux, it didn't work out of the box due to an issue with libcurl. However, thanks to Steam's new container system running it with the Steam Linux Runtime did make it work. First time I've seen that new system work like this to get around a library issue.

Going over everything they improved for the upcoming 3.1 would be crazy, so you can see the details here in their full 3.1 changelog. Highlights include: Linux support, a new recoil system, new achievements, new weapons, new sound effects, an improved UI, a punch attack for survivors, a voting system, Larry the Chef as a playable character, new first and third-person animations and a ton more.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Action, Beta, FPS, Steam, Zombies
7 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
About the author -
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
No comments yet!

While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • Puzzle Tiles: „Eets Munchies“
Add your own livestream here.
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc